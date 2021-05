Barley (tag 47569888): "I am a male senior dog at 8 years-old, although that age is only an estimate. When you meet me, you will probably conclude that I am much younger, at least based upon my energy level. I'm friendly and active. I'm very excited to meet new people, but I will sit for treats. I love to go outside for a walk, and that is when I calm down. I will walk well with you, and I love exploring all of the tantalizing smells outside. I'm a tan and white retriever mix and weigh about 48 pounds. I was found as a stray and I was pretty skinny then. I'm filling out now with a regular diet and I'm ready to be your companion.