newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Martinsville, VA

May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville Bulletin
 5 hours ago

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

martinsvillebulletin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Martinsville, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreen#Protective Clothing#Weather Conditions#Weather Data#Tonight#Clear Skies#Uv#Martinsville Folks#Temperatures#Winds#Mid Afternoon#Forecast Models#Townnews Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House approves Jan. 6 commission over GOP objections

The House on Wednesday passed a bill to establish a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, earning relatively little support from Republicans as GOP leaders sought to quash a bill negotiated by one of their own members. Lawmakers passed the bill in a 252-175 vote, with...
TravelPosted by
CBS News

European Union is relaxing travel rules for vaccinated visitors

The European Union on Wednesday took a step toward relaxing tourism travel for visitors from outside the bloc, with EU ambassadors agreeing on measures to allow fully vaccinated visitors in. They also agreed on easing the criteria for nations to be considered a safe country, from which all tourists can travel. Up to now, that list included only seven nations.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Ocasio-Cortez leading effort to block arms sale to Israel

A group of progressive House Democrats led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) introduced a resolution Wednesday aimed at blocking a $735 million arms sale to Israel. The resolution is largely symbolic as Democratic leaders who support the sale are unlikely to give the legislation a vote and the window for lawmakers to force a vote to block the sale closes in a couple of days. But the effort underscores the growing divide among Democrats on Israel as a bloody crisis in Gaza continues.
CarsPosted by
The Associated Press

Ford’s big bet: Fans of F-150 pickup will embrace electric

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — On the outside, the electric version of Ford’s F-150 pickup looks much like its wildly popular gas-powered version. Yet the resemblance is deceiving. With its new battery-powered truck, Ford is making a costly bet that buyers will embrace a vehicle that would help transform how the world drives.