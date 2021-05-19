How to save your skin and the planet with eco-friendly sunscreens

You can probably name all of the skincare perks of sunscreen off the top of your head—anti-aging, cancer prevention, need we say more?—but there's still one big drawback to a lot of formulas: They're thick. And when you already have oily or acne-prone skin, applying SPF that's destined to break you out isn't terribly appealing. But the search for your own holy grail is worth the time, and non-comedogenic sunscreens do exist. "I recommend using a formula that is oil-free and not greasy so it doesn’t clog your pores," says Angela J. Lamb, MD, Associate Professor of Dermatology at Mount Sinai. "You should be applying a minimum of SPF 30 daily!" With that in mind, shop our favorite lightweight, oil-free, and non-comedogenic sunscreens ahead—all SPF 30 or higher.