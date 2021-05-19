AirPods Max dip to $515, hitting new record low price
In the latest round of AirPods Max deals, Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama has issued a $34 discount on the premium headphones exclusively for AppleInsider readers. Record low AirPods Max price — The new record low price of $515 is thanks to exclusive promo codeAPINSIDER, which discounts the high-end headphones in Sky Blue by $34 when used with this special pricing link and the coupon code (step-by-step instructions can be found below).appleinsider.com