Florida Government

New downtown sculpture wants to know if you're 'down to Orlando'

By Nelly Ontiveros Cervantes
orlandoweekly.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOrlando's newest piece of public art is a bright yellow sculpture that needs to know one thing: are you down to Orlando?. The city of Orlando's Downtown Development Board unveiled the new sculpture to commemorate their 50th year anniversary on Wednesday. Ostensibly, it's meant to signify "downtown Orlando." Still, we can't help but feeling like the sculpture belongs on a list of text-slang that you might find if you pick up your teen's phone.

