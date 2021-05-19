newsbreak-logo
Maryland Government

Baltimore AFRAM Festival to Return in August

By Special Report
Afro American Newspaper
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cultural Festival Is Back for a Week-long Hybrid Experience. BALTIMORE, MD – Mayor Brandon M. Scott, Baltimore City Recreation and Parks (BCRP) and their partners are excited to announce the return of the Baltimore AFRAM Festival. The 2021 festival will provide Baltimore residents and festival-goers a week-long hybrid experience beginning Monday, Aug. 15, with the main festival taking place virtually on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21. The historic Druid Hill Park will once again act as the festivals’ hub, with both limited in-person and digital activities occurring in various landmark locations throughout the city.

afro.com
