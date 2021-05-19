Baltimore AFRAM Festival to Return in August
The Cultural Festival Is Back for a Week-long Hybrid Experience. BALTIMORE, MD – Mayor Brandon M. Scott, Baltimore City Recreation and Parks (BCRP) and their partners are excited to announce the return of the Baltimore AFRAM Festival. The 2021 festival will provide Baltimore residents and festival-goers a week-long hybrid experience beginning Monday, Aug. 15, with the main festival taking place virtually on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21. The historic Druid Hill Park will once again act as the festivals’ hub, with both limited in-person and digital activities occurring in various landmark locations throughout the city.afro.com