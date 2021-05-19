CPA firm to help Lackawanna County ensure compliance with guidelines for pandemic relief funds

The accounting firm conducting Lackawanna County's 2020 audit will help ensure the county's use of COVID-19 relief funds meets all federal and state guidelines. Commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to enter into an engagement letter with Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC. The firm will provide technical assistance and advice related to the "policies, procedures, accountability and monitoring of the expenditures" of pandemic-related grant funding programs on a periodic basis at the request of the county, according to the letter. It will not perform management functions or make management decisions.