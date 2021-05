NATCHEZ — Funeral services for William “Bill” Isaac Cole, 84, of Natchez, MS, who passed away from this earth May 16, 2021, in Jackson, MS will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the Springfield Baptist Church in Natchez, with Bro. Phillip Watts officiating. Burial will follow at Springfield Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.