newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

How the Fenn Treasure Was Found: Author Chronicles Truth Behind Storied Hunt

By M.T. Elliott
gearjunkie.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJournalist and amateur treasure seeker Daniel Barbarisi tells us what he learned from the search for Forrest Fenn’s treasure and what it was like to hold it in his hands. For a little more than a decade, hundreds of thousands of people searched for a box of gold, jewelry, and rare coins hidden by the eccentric art dealer Forrest Fenn. In 2020, Fenn simply announced that the treasure had been found yet gave no details about its location or its finder.

gearjunkie.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Deaths#Popular Fiction#Strange Coins#Art#Beep#Santa Fe#Wall Street Journal#Youtube#Treasure Hunted#Treasure Seekers#Long Time Hunters#Glory#Truth#Obsession#Reveal#Art Dealer#Rare Coins#Misadventures#Yore#Kings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
Related
Books & LiteratureBoston Globe

Why devote a life to treasure hunting? Author Daniel Barbarisi digs in.

In 2017, Daniel Barbarisi found himself sucked into “an honest-to-God treasure hunt.”. It was the search for a chest full of jewels, gold coins, and artifacts hidden by eccentric art dealer Forrest Fenn, who had stashed his bounty somewhere in the Rocky Mountains in 2010, leaving only a poem and his memoir as clues to the whereabouts. When a friend told him about it, Barbarisi said, his first thoughts were mixed. “My dual impulses were ooh, I want to go be a treasure hunter, and oh my god there is an amazing story here,” he said. “I kind of couldn’t fathom that no one had written a book about it yet.”
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Treasuring Fenn's legacy

In his 90 years, Forrest Fenn was many things to many people. Art dealer. Author. Fighter pilot. Historian. Turns out, he also was in the business of dreams. Nearly a year after Fenn's treasure was discovered, it’s clear the fantasies of finding fortune and/or fame have not subsided for the thousands of people who remain fixated on the mystery and the man.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Author Dives Into The Forrest Fenn Hidden Treasure Obsession

Author Daniel Barbarisi's new book looks at how people around the world became obsessed with finding New Mexico millionaire Forrest Fenn's hidden treasure. The story of Forrest Fenn and his hidden treasure somewhere in the American wilderness was the stuff of legend. After a terminal cancer diagnosis, Fenn miraculously survived and decided he wanted to inspire others to go out and enjoy life. Fenn filled a treasure chest with jewels, gold, and other precious items somewhere in the Rocky Mountains for some lucky treasure hunter to eventually find.
Books & LiteratureSmithonian

African Europeans, Jewish Commandos of WWII and Other New Books to Read

Sweeping in scope and ambition, historian Olivette Otele’s newest book is one of the first comprehensive chronicles of African people’s presence on the European continent. Beginning in Roman-occupied Gaul, where the Egyptian-born Saint Maurice was reportedly executed for refusing to worship Jupiter prior to a battle, African Europeans traces its subjects’ stories across the millennia, from the 3rd century to the 21st. Along the way, Otele highlights famous and lesser-known individuals alike, balancing profiles of specific figures with a broader examination of how conceptions of race have changed over time.
Books & LiteratureCape Cod Chronicle

Chronicle Writer's Short Story Adapted For Cape Noir Radio

It’s not often that a writer has the opportunity to see their work transformed into a new format. So, when renowned playwright and sound designer J Hagenbuckle approached Jen Sexton-Riley asking her if she had any short fiction she felt would make a good radio play adaptation, Sexton-Riley jumped at the opportunity.
Health12tomatoes.com

The Truth Behind 5 Old Wives’ Tales About Aging

We’ve been hearing these adages since we were little. We get a lot of conflicting advice about aging these days. It seems like there’s always some new study coming out about which foods help you to stay young or some new beauty treatment that we all know will probably offer limited success. But, going back further in time people had quite different views on growing old and even at what age one became “old”. There are a lot of adages and old wives’ tales that most of us grew up hearing a lot, but we’ve always wondered if they could actually be real. So here is the truth about 5 old wives’ tales on aging.
Colorado Healthcoloradosun.com

SunLit interview: How Stephanie Harper’s story of agoraphobia unexpectedly found an audience

Stephanie Harper is the author of ”Wesley Yorstead Goes Outside” (Propertius Press, 2020), as well as a poetry collection entitled ”Sermon Series” (Finishing Line Press, 2017). She received her MFA in Creative Writing from Fairfield University. She’s written personal essays and articles for many publications online and in print. She currently lives in Littleton.
Celebritiesamicohoops.net

Diana from Wales: the story of how she turned the paparazzi hunt into a game for her nieces | Lady Dee | Ownership | nnda nnni | Persons

More information: Fun facts: How much do you know about Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom?. In the magazine TatlerTwins, 28-year-old Charles Spencer, share their aunt’s memories. Although Eliza and Amelia were five years old when Diana passed away from Wales, Eliza remembers very well the story of a day Diana took them ashore in Nordhoek, just outside Cape Town, and I managed to evade The Paparazzi Without panicking the girls.
Family Relationshipsrealtree.com

3 Great Stories About Hunting Mamas

Maybe your mom taught you to hunt. Maybe she runs the tractor during food plot season, sights in the rifles, sets the decoys, or does all the cooking. Wherever she fits into your hunting family, chances are it's an important role. Remember to say "thanks" to her this Mother's Day. That's what we're doing, right here.
ArtsArkansas Online

Treasure Hunt

DEAR HELAINE AND JOE: I cannot find any information on this clock. My mother bought it at an estate sale in 1960. DEAR J.A.R.: We discuss certain aspects of this clock, but the pictures we were sent are small and it is hard to see the details. This gives us the opportunity to ask those who want information about their antiques, art, and collectibles to send us good, large, and detailed pictures — because the better the photographs the better the answers (for the most part).
Cell Phonesfemalefirst.co.uk

Tourist's iPhone found by treasure hunter

Joe Lynch was looking for treasure on a beach in Florida when he discovered an iPhone belonging to tourist Lacy Moulton. A man found a tourist's iPhone as he was using his metal detector to hunt for treasure. Joe Lynch was looking for loot on Fort Myers Beach in Florida...
Books & LiteratureHarper's Bazaar

The Duchess of Cambridge starts book treasure hunt in London

The Duchess of Cambridge has started a royal treasure hunt, after leaving copies of her photography book around the UK. Kate started Hold Still in 2020 to document the impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic across the country and will donate proceeds from sales to mental health charity Mind and the National Portrait Gallery.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Resident Evil Village Treasure Map: How to solve the Treasure Map puzzle

In Resident Evil Village's early hours, you may have discovered an Iron Insignia gate in Dimitrescu's dungeon. Well, once you've got hold of Iron Insignia Key, backtracking here will lead to some treasure. If you hadn't spotted this gate before, it's hinted at via a Treasure Map, which can be found in the same room as the F2 sniper rifle.
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

The truth behind the ‘genius’

In 1939, a first-year doctoral student at UC Berkeley named George Dantzig, arrived late to class. His professor, famous statistician Jerzy Neyman, had written two statistics problems on the blackboard. Dantzig quickly jotted them down, assuming that they were homework problems. A few days later, Dantzig turned in the problems late to Professor Neyman, apologizing for the overdue assignment. The problems had seemed “a little harder to do than usual.” Six weeks later, an ecstatic Professor Neyman knocked on Dantzig’s door. As it turns out, the problems weren’t homework at all. They just so happened to be two famous unsolved problems in statistics. And Dantzig had solved both of them.
LifestyleIGN

How to Get The Riverbank Treasures

From the Altar, start making your way back to the Ceremony Site, but stop at the large bridge. If you go down to the right, you can lower the drawbridge on the side using your new Crank. Cross the drawbridge and you’ll find a crate and a boat you can use to ride up and down the river.