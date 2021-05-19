newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Research reveals the impact of childlessness on a woman’s health

womenworking.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the past year, birth rates across the globe have drastically declined. Whether it’s the impact of social distancing or rather just a natural effect of changing gender norms, more and more women are choosing to be childless when faced with the option of taking on motherhood.In the twenty-first century, it isn’t expected that everyone become a mother. As childlessness begins to become almost a cultural and ever-growing phenomenon, researchers are urgently studying the implications of childlessness.

www.womenworking.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childlessness#Mental Health#Motherhood#Birth Rates#Fertility#Health Research#Gender Studies#Reproductive Health#Social Research#Physical Health#Australian#Childless Women#Poorer Health#Social Implications#Multiple Studies#Gender Norms#Cultural#Social Functioning#Social Distancing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Women's Health
Related
Beauty & FashionMedicalXpress

Researchers studying impact of hair and skin discrimination on children

A team of Tulane University researchers has launched a study to better understand how children are affected by skin and hair-type discrimination as they develop into adulthood. Researchers from the Tulane School of Social Work and the Department of Psychology in the Tulane School of Science and Engineering are conducting...
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Prenatal stress can program a child's brain for later health issues

Soaring blood pressure. A racing heartbeat. Trouble sleeping. Excessive worrying. Difficulty concentrating. These are warning signs of out-of-control stress and anxiety, and their roots could begin long before you might think. Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health issue in the United States, affecting nearly 1 in 5 adults,...
Mental HealthEurekAlert

Research reveals new approach to understanding our wellbeing

The ability to connect and feel a sense of belonging are basic human needs but new Swansea University research has examined how these are determined by more than just our personal relationships. Research led by psychologist Professor Andrew Kemp, of the College of Human and Health Sciences, highlights the importance...
Mental HealthNews-Medical.net

New study seeks to reveal the impact of competitive gaming on mental health

Scientists are set to examine the mental health of professional esports players in a new study which intends to unveil the impact of competitive gaming. The project is being led by the universities of Chichester and Winchester, in collaboration with the esports industry, to improve the wellbeing of top players. It will specifically examine gamers involved with the popular online multiplayer Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.
KidsThrive Global

Impact of Covid On Children Mental Health

Lots of children could be badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we believe it will have the greatest impact on those in poor socio-economic groups who are already at risk and disadvantaged. However, some good positive things could also emerge from these worldwide emergencies. Analyzes what we see as the possible effects of this pandemic.
Pennsylvania Healthpghcitypaper.com

Magee-Womens Research Institute challenges the status quo in women’s health

Imagine entering a doctor’s office for help with a medical problem. You learn that every tool the doctor has to treat you — every available drug therapy, the recommended course of treatment, even the diagnosis itself — is based on a best guess culled from studying these techniques in people who share some, but not all, of your characteristics. Would you feel confident about your outcome?
HealthPosted by
EatThis

This Everyday Habit May Give You Dementia, New Study Shows

For several decades experts have confirmed the link between sleep and various health conditions. According to the CDC, not getting enough sleep can negatively impact your health in a variety of ways, increasing your chances of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and depression. Now, a new study recently published in the medical journal Nature Communications has established a link between a sleep habit and your risk of dementia. Read on to learn about the new study—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss this urgent news: Here's How You Can Catch COVID Even If You're Vaccinated.
FitnessPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

University of Pecs Researchers Update Current Study Findings on Public Health (Sports activities of 60 above Hungarian elderly-explaining and predicting impact of exercise on health)

Health & Medicine Daily -- New research on public health is the subject of a new report. According to news reporting from the. by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The proportion of elderly is on the rise both in. Europe. and in. Hungary. . The challenge is to increase the number...
CollegesDartmouth

Undergraduate Researchers Reveal Findings

See videos of each of the research presentations. "Undergraduate research is among the most powerful experiential learning opportunities we provide on our campus," said President Philip J. Hanlon '77, as he and his wife, Gail Gentes, welcomed viewers to a virtual presentation of senior honors thesis projects, which began May 4.
Family Relationshipsfemalefirst.co.uk

The impact of a new baby on a father’s mental health

It is important to have clear pathways for fathers to be supported and engage with specialist services as parents' mental health can be complex. Becoming a father is arguably the biggest transformation a man can ever experience in life and one that is little supported. Expectations are high of themselves, from partners, families, friends and work, and if those are not met (they rarely are), the reality can hit hard and bring up intense emotions. It is both exquisite and painful, and brings euphoric highs with depths a man has never experienced. A father is expected to feel like a father instantly, but he may not feel this for much longer, and that can be an uncomfortable place to be. He may feel anger and resentment, and yet be drawn to protect and provide. The ambivalence of still being required to fulfil the role of father, lover, businessman and friend is a tricky juggle and yet, there is often the idea that to talk about it being too much is a weakness, or worse.
ScienceEurekAlert

Researchers reveal how PIF proteins regulate cytokinesis

To protect their newly formed fragile organs, dark-grown dicotyledonous plants form an apical hook when penetrating through the soil. The apical hook of pifq (pif1 pif3 pif4 pif5) mutant was fully opened, even in complete darkness, suggesting that PIF proteins are required for maintaining the apical hook in the darkness and are involved in regulation of the apical hook opening. But the underlying mechanism for PIF proteins mediated apical hook development remains elusive.
Agriculturedrhyman.com

How Common Mineral Deficiencies Impact Our Health

Open the Podcasts app and search for The Doctor’s Farmacy. If you’re viewing this site on your phone, you can just tap on the. Tap the subscribe button and new shows will be added to your library. If you’re using a different device, our show is available on the following...
Women's HealthKevinMD.com

How can we decrease maternal mortality for Black reproductive-aged people?

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) signed into law by President Biden on March 11 provides direct relief to those impacted by COVID-19. Additionally, it could benefit low-income pregnant and postpartum individuals. The ARPA includes provisions that offer new incentives for states that have not expanded Medicaid through the Affordable Care Act (ACA). It also provides the option to extend the postpartum coverage period under Medicaid from 60 days to one year after the date of delivery through a State Plan Amendment (rather than submitting a waiver to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and awaiting approval). Articles are starting to surface with proposed budgets from state legislatures and governors to use ARPA funds, and we will soon see which states do the right thing for their pregnant and postpartum people.
Women's HealthWbaltv.com

Woman's Doctor: New treatment for stress urinary incontinence in women

There is a new Food and Drug Administration-approved treatment for stress urinary incontinence. The office-based procedure is used to quickly and effectively treat urinary stress incontinence in women, which results in leakage with activity such as coughing, sneezing and exercise. Dr. Mark Ellerkmann, director of the urogynecology center at Mercy...
HealthGizmodo

Overworking Is a Major Killer Worldwide, WHO Study Finds

Working too long is a major contributor to early death across the globe, according to new research from the World Health Organization. The study, based on data from nearly 200 countries, estimates that over 700,000 people died in 2016 from heart disease and stroke linked to long working hours. Around half a billion people worldwide regularly worked longer than they should have in 2016, according to the new report.
WildlifeEurekAlert

Researchers reveal Knl1 gene function in plants

Dr. HAN Fangpu's group from the Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences reports the identification and functional study of the maize Knl1 gene in an article published online in PNAS. The gene is a major component of the KMN network that links centromeric DNA and the plus-ends of spindle microtubules. It also plays an important role in kinetochore protein recruitment.
CancerNewswise

BIDMC’s Research & Health News Digest: May 2021

Newswise — Welcome to the May 2021 edition of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center’s (BIDMC) Research & Health News Digest. Immunomics: A conversation on the future of diagnostics with Ramy Arnaout. COVID-19-associated seizures may be common, linked to higher risk of death. COVID-19 pandemic highlights the urgent global need to...
Public Healthnwnews.com

Remote learning is impacting math progress, research says

Reading progress is okay, math is not. NWEA, a non-profit that has been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on student learning rates, reported that COVID-19 has impacted elementary and middle school students most dramatically in math. Why is math progress suffering?. Researchers cite the sequential nature of math, where one...