Research reveals the impact of childlessness on a woman’s health
In the past year, birth rates across the globe have drastically declined. Whether it’s the impact of social distancing or rather just a natural effect of changing gender norms, more and more women are choosing to be childless when faced with the option of taking on motherhood.In the twenty-first century, it isn’t expected that everyone become a mother. As childlessness begins to become almost a cultural and ever-growing phenomenon, researchers are urgently studying the implications of childlessness.www.womenworking.com