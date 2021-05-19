newsbreak-logo
Gov. Abbott signs near-complete ban on abortion in Texas

Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 3 hours ago

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation Wednesday that abortion opponents call a milestone measure to protect life while advocates decry it as one of the most extreme restrictions in the country and vow to continue fighting it in court. The bill from Mineola Republican state Sen. Bryan Hughes...

