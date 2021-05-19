newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana Obituaries

Tiffany Chatman

By Staff Reports
Natchez Democrat
 6 hours ago

Funeral services for Tiffany Chatman, 32, of Shreveport, LA formerly of Ferriday, LA will be held Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the Harvest Baptist Church in Ferriday under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery with Rev. Arthur Alexander officiating.

www.natchezdemocrat.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grambling, LA
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
City
Ferriday, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arthur Alexander
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#La#Concordia Funeral Home#Ferriday High School#Miss Chatman#Daughter#La#Ferriday Cemetery#Funeral Services#Burial#Online Condolences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Louisiana Governmentbossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
Louisiana Crime & SafetyKTBS

1 wounded in Mooretown shooting early Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Mooretown neighborhood is the scene of one of the latest shootings in Shreveport. It happened shortly after 1 a.m. Monday in the 6200 block of Rufus. Police are releasing limited information, but KTBS 3 News has learned that one person was hit, and that he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Louisiana Crime & SafetyPosted by
KEEL Radio

Shooting Claims Life of 15-Year-Old in Shreveport

Violence in Shreveport over the weekend claims the life of a teenager. But that was not the only violent episode from the weekend. A 15-year-old boy was walking in Queensborough with some friends at about 1A.M. Sunday morning when a silver car pulled up and someone in that car got out and opened fire. This happened on Portland. The car sped away. The victim was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead. He has been identified as Antonio Roberson of Shreveport.
Ferriday, LAPosted by
Ferriday Post

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Ferriday

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Ferriday: 1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,794 per week; 2. Commercial Journeyman Plumber,Sheet Metal Mechanic &Sheet Metal Helper; 3. Maintenance Technician; 4. Insurance Sales Agent - Natchez, MS; 5. Truck Driver Class A Weekend Home 1250 to 1600 per wk Hiring all MS; 6. CDL A Solo Company Drivers; 7. Customer Services Sales Agent; 8. CDL A Team Drivers - Car Haul - $110,000+ Annually Per Driver; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $207,000/Year + $4,000 Sign-On Bonus; 10. CDL A Tanker Company Driver Jobs;
kadn.com

Cassidy Announces $9.8 Million to Rehabilitate Louisiana’s Rural Airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced airports in 16 parishes will receive $9,843,973 in federal funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for taxiway construction, pavement rehabilitation, hangar construction, and more. Airports in Shreveport, Morehouse, Concordia, Acadia, Avoyelles, Jefferson Davis, Jackson, Sabine, Natchitoches, Calcasieu, Webster, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Vermilion, Caddo, and De Soto Parishes will benefit directly from these grants.
Louisiana Businesskalb.com

LSUA Cenla Economic Dashboard released for May 2021

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - The Louisiana State University of Alexandria College of Business releases its May 2021 issue of the CENLA Economic Dashboard. “Stimulus funding continues to bolster central Louisiana’s economy,” said Dr. Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA College of Business. “Consumer spending accelerated throughout Cenla in March,” continued...
Louisiana LifestylePosted by
K945

Hidden Beach in Louisiana is a Seashell Collectors Dream

Why lie, I am so jealous of all of my friends who are making their way to Gulf Shores and to Florida's 30A right now. I am always thinking of ways to get my taste of summer all while staying in Louisiana. Have you seen gas prices lately? Although this summer may be one for the books, I am not trying to go broke just trying to fill up my gas tank.
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Red River; Sabine; Webster; Winn FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Missouri GovernmentLake Charles American Press

Louisiana suspect arrested in 1984 Missouri homicide

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been charged with second-degree murder in the 1984 killing of a woman in Missouri,. Larry G. Hicks, 78, of Franklin, Louisiana, was charged on Friday in the Dec. 15, 1984, beating death of Diana Lukosius, of Camdenton. Prosecutors said Lukosius was driving home from a party when her car was forced off a road. She was found near her vehicle and died two days later from her injuries.
Louisiana GovernmentPosted by
Ferriday Post

Ferriday events coming up

1. Classic & Volume EyeLash Extension Training Workshop; 2. String of Pearls-30th Anniversary; 3. Barefoot Ranch Run 2021; 4. LOUISIANA BLOWOUT starring AVAIL HOLLYWOOD; 5. Friday Fusion Featuring the Diamond Trio;
Louisiana Governmentyourconroenews.com

Heavy rains hammer western Louisiana with more to come

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Heavy rains in western Louisiana flooded streets, left cars stranded and heightened worries in a region hammered by two hurricanes last year and a deep freeze this winter. The National Weather Service said between five and 12 inches (12-30 centimeters) of rain had already fallen...
Louisiana GovernmentPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Sound Off: Should Louisiana Cut Off Federal Unemployment Benefits?

At KEEL News, we always want to hear your thoughts and opinions on some of the hottest topics effecting our area. But, this time, there's an added bonus. Buff City Soap in Shreveport is giving us a Soapbox for you to sound off on. Each week for the next month, we're going to give you a chance to sound off on whatever the hot button issue of the week is. And, once a week, we're going to select one lucky KEEL listener to get a gift box from Buff City Soap (valued at $25).
Louisiana GovernmentSFGate

2 finalists for Louisiana school district's next leader

VIDALIA, La. (AP) — Two finalists remain in the running to lead an east-central Louisiana school district. The Concordia Parish School Board cut the field of five last week, leaving Montrell Greene and Toyua Watson still being considered to replace Superintendent Whest Shirley whose contract was not renewed last year. Shirley has been working on a month-to-month contract while the search to fill the seat continues.
Louisiana GovernmentPosted by
Shreveport Dispatch

COVID-19 vaccine: Shreveport sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Shreveport: 1. 2551 Greenwood Rd #110 318-631-2005; 2. 5828 Line Ave 318-869-0669; 3. 3000 N Market St 318-424-3251; 4. 388 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop 318-687-7558; 5. 9250 Mansfield Rd 318-686-6311; 6. 3620 Pines Rd 318-631-9804; 7. 510 Kings Hwy 318-424-0896; 8. 1453 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop 318-681-5435; 9. 1540 N Market St (318) 424-1429; 10. 2755 Hollywood Ave (318) 631-7483; 11. 3300 Youree Dr (318) 869-3453; 12. 7004 Youree Dr (318) 797-3665; 13. 6935 Pines Rd (318) 688-7912; 14. 5819 E Kings Hwy 318-861-7898; 15. 1625 David Raines Rd 318-425-2252; 16. 9155 Mansfield Rd (318) 688-2582; 17. 9484 Ellerbe Rd #100 (318) 517-6973; 18. 6652 Youree Dr (318) 795-9966; 19. 1501 Kings Hwy 318-813-1907; 20. 1849 Line Ave 318-221-0691; 21. 1541 Kings Hwy 318-626-0863; 22. 105 Southfield Rd 318-861-2431; 23. 7400 Youree Dr 318-798-2043; 24. 2640 Waggoner Ave 318-631-2065; 25. 745 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy 318-861-3985; 26. 761 Pierremont Rd 318-861-3666; 27. 9209 Mansfield Rd 318-671-0271; 28. 3555 Greenwood Rd 318-525-0144; 29. 3124 Line Ave 318-222-4807; 30. 6101 W 70th St 318-688-1448; 31. 3100 N Market St 318-681-1083; 32. 1645 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop 318-797-5970; 33. 6235 Westport Ave 318-688-7700; 34. 9550 Mansfield Rd 318-688-0538; 35. 412 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop 318-840-0480; 36. 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy 318-861-9202; 37. 4701 Northport Blvd 318-929-3502; 38. 2600 Greenwood Rd 318-212-4039;
Texas Crime & SafetyKTBS

HCSO arrests Shreveport man after hours-long standoff on I-20

MARSHALL, Tx- Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Christopher Bailey, of Shreveport, La., Saturday after an hours-long standoff on Interstate Highway 20. Traffic on I-20 was at a stand-still for more than three hours Saturday morning due to the standoff between law enforcement and a reported armed driver, who was later identified as Bailey.