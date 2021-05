In addition to the dozen or so races you'll be voting on during this year's municipal primary election, voters will face four ballot questions. For registered independent voters, now is your chance to vote in an off-year primary! The first three questions move to amend the PA Constitution. The first two deal with disaster emergency declarations (something we all experienced in 2020) and the powers of the governor. These are by far the most polarizing questions along partisan lines. The third deals with denial based on race or ethnicity, and the fourth is a budget measure for fire and emergency services. While these questions require a simple yes or no answer, any experienced voter will know that the phrasing of these questions is anything but simple.