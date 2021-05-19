Officials say learning loss in Steamboat not as bad as national narrative
The Steamboat Springs School District has every intention of returning to normal operations next fall at the start of the 2021-22 school year. “The district’s stance for next year is we will be in-person, five days a week, without masks, unless we receive alternative guidance, and by guidance, I mean unless we are mandated to not do either of those things,” said Board of Education President Kelly Latterman in a meeting Monday.www.steamboatpilot.com