Officials say learning loss in Steamboat not as bad as national narrative

By Dylan Anderson
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steamboat Springs School District has every intention of returning to normal operations next fall at the start of the 2021-22 school year. “The district’s stance for next year is we will be in-person, five days a week, without masks, unless we receive alternative guidance, and by guidance, I mean unless we are mandated to not do either of those things,” said Board of Education President Kelly Latterman in a meeting Monday.

www.steamboatpilot.com
