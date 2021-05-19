Officials say learning loss in Steamboat not as bad as national narrative

For Rob Day, the best part about masking requirements starting to relax is he — hopefully — won’t need to deal with people who refuse to wear them as much. “That has been the biggest struggle throughout this whole pandemic,” said Day, general manager at The Barley in Steamboat Springs. “The (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has looked at it, (Gov. Jared Polis) has looked at it. So, I think we are already at that breaking point where it just needs to happen.”