Capitol Hill Community Post | Recall Sawant and Voter Suppression by Another Name
From Blythe Serrano, volunteer coordinator with the Kshama Solidarity Campaign and a resident of the Central District. As of last week, the right-wing Recall Campaign against Kshama Sawant began moving ahead with its signature collection effort. Ironically initiators of this attempt to remove Seattle’s most progressive Councilmember are now arguing that their campaign is not a corporate-backed, right-wing initiative. Yet at the same time they continue to employ Republican voter suppression tactics. The Recall doth protest too much!www.capitolhillseattle.com