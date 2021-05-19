Bill reaffirming Ohio income tax law takes a step forward

As political leaders discuss the pros and cons of the removal of the West Virginia state income tax, I would like to share some thoughts with you. Has anyone even considered those citizens of West Virginia who pay no state or federal income tax because their yearly income is below the level necessary to pay those taxes? If taxes on goods and services are to rise, and they will due to the higher sales tax needed to make up for the removal of the state income tax, where will these folks find the money to spend on higher taxed items in West Virginia? For the most part, senior citizens for example, live on fixed income reduced yearly by inflation. This means there is no other source for added funds; what they have now would have to be stretched further to accommodate higher taxes. If these folks are lucky enough to live in a county bordering another state, they will probably travel across state lines to do their shopping.