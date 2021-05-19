newsbreak-logo
Income Tax

Bill reaffirming Ohio income tax law takes a step forward

By J.D. Davidson
KPVI Newschannel 6
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The ongoing issue of municipal income taxes and where Ohioans actually work continues to be a byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Ohio House moved a step closer Wednesday to settling the matter. The House Ways and Means Committee passed House Bill 157, which would...

www.kpvi.com
Businessthelakewoodscoop.com

NJ Bill to Authorize Property Tax Reward Programs Signed into Law

Residents who shop at certain local businesses in their municipality would be eligible for cash rewards as part of a property tax reward program created under legislation sponsored by Assemblyman Nicholas Chiaravalloti (D-Hudson) that was signed into law Wednesday by Governor Phil Murphy. The new law (formerly bill A-4806) received final legislative approval in March, passing the Assembly 72-0 and Senate 37-0.
Income TaxBluefield Daily Telegraph

Think carefully before eliminating state income tax

As political leaders discuss the pros and cons of the removal of the West Virginia state income tax, I would like to share some thoughts with you. Has anyone even considered those citizens of West Virginia who pay no state or federal income tax because their yearly income is below the level necessary to pay those taxes? If taxes on goods and services are to rise, and they will due to the higher sales tax needed to make up for the removal of the state income tax, where will these folks find the money to spend on higher taxed items in West Virginia? For the most part, senior citizens for example, live on fixed income reduced yearly by inflation. This means there is no other source for added funds; what they have now would have to be stretched further to accommodate higher taxes. If these folks are lucky enough to live in a county bordering another state, they will probably travel across state lines to do their shopping.
Ohio GovernmentPosted by
Reason.com

New Developments in Ohio's Challenge to the Stimulus Bill Provision Restricting Tax Cuts by States Receiving Federal Grants under the Act

As co-blogger Josh Blackman notes, yesterday federal district Judge Douglas Cole issued a ruling holding that the state of Ohio has "a substantial likelihood of success" in its effort to challenge a provision of the February 2021 stimulus bill that bars states receiving federal grants under act from lowering taxes until the end of 2024. He also denied Ohio's motion for a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of the condition (primarily because the Treasury Department hasn't actually done anything to enforce it and is unlikely to do so anytime soon).
Ohio GovernmentDaily Record

Letter: Republican proposed election law changes a step backward for Ohio

By limiting Ohioans’ ability to vote and by sowing confusion, Statehouse Republicans are once again attacking the fundamental right to vote in Ohio. The proposed changes to Ohio election law will soon be introduced as a bill by three Republicans. The proposal would eliminate in-person voting on the Monday before Election Day. It would limit drop boxes for mail-in ballots to 10 days before Election Day.
Income TaxPosted by
WHYY

Bill to raise income taxes on wealthiest Delawareans stalls

A bill sponsored by a handful of Delaware Democrats would raise income tax rates for people who earn more than $125,000. But the effort has stalled in committee, even though the party controls both chambers of the General Assembly, and now the House sponsor is considering a compromise measure. State...
Idaho Governmentkmvt

Gov. Little signs property tax relief bill into law

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Gov. Brad Little signed House Bill 380 into law Monday, providing Idahoans $220 million in immediate one-time income tax rebates and $163 million in ongoing income tax relief. Combined with another tax conformity bill earlier this session, Idaho achieved more than $435 million in tax relief for...
Ohio Governmentthecentersquare.com

Ohio Republicans introduce bill to change voting laws

(The Center Square) – Ohio legislative Republicans and Democrats have joined the voting laws debate that has become part of several state legislatures across the country. House Republicans introduced legislation late last week that Democrats said is an anti-voter measure and divides Ohioans. The bill’s sponsor, however, said it prioritizes secure and safe elections and makes it easier to vote.
Ohio Governmentwosu.org

Ohio Republicans Unveil Bill To Rewrite Election Laws

Ohio has become the latest state where Republicans are proposing a significant rewrite of state election laws. Legislation introduced Thursday calls for prohibiting off-site ballot drop boxes, eliminating a day of early voting and tightening voter ID requirements, all restrictions criticized by Democrats. The bill also would add some conveniences...
Income Taxnorthernbroadcasting.com

Gianforte Signs Two Tax-Reducing Bills Into Law

Governor Greg Gianforte signed two bills into law Thursday. Senate Bill 159 reduces Montana’s top income tax rate to 6.75% beginning next year. Senate Bill 399 reduces it to 6.5% in 2024 simplifies Montana’s tax code and reduces the number of tax rates from seven to two. Montana will stop...
Washington Governmentthelens.news

Inslee signs income tax bill

Governor Jay Inslee on May 4 signed SB 5096, which imposes a seven percent tax on the income from long-term capital gains above $250,000 starting next year. However, it remains to be seen whether the tax will still exist next year – which will depend on how courts interpret several aspects of the bill.
Arkansas Governmentcoinworld.com

Tax exemption bill signed into law in Arkansas

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed into law Senate Bill 336, creating an exemption from the sales and use tax for coins, paper currency, and bullion. The action signals a successful end to a three-year effort to secure the change in the law, according to industry officials. In the spring of...
Income Taxfoxbangor.com

Proposed bill would make income tax equal for all Mainers

STATEWIDE — State Representative John Andrews has introduced a bill that would apply one income tax rate to all Mainers. State Rep. John Andrews (L-Paris) said his proposed law could help stimulate Maine’s economy, but some disagree. “Maine’s income tax treats millionaires the same way it treats middle-class families,” said...
Ohio Governmentcleveland19.com

Ohio governor to sign 3 bills into law promoting pandemic recovery, high-speed internet access

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is slated to sign three bills into law on Monday that will improve broadband access throughout the state and provide. The first bill signing ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at an elementary school in Middletown. There, the governor will sign House Bill 2 into law, which creates Ohio’s Residential Broadband Expansion Program through $210 million in grant funding.
Kentucky GovernmentCorbin Times Tribune

Kentucky individual income tax filing deadline is Monday

FRANKFORT — The Kentucky Department of Revenue (DOR) reminds taxpayers that the 2020 state individual income tax filing deadline is coming up on Monday, May 17. At the direction of Gov. Andy Beshear and in accordance with Senate Bill 321, the individual income tax filing deadline was extended by one month in response to continued disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This postponement followed the income tax relief provisions issued March 17, by the federal Internal Revenue Service in response to delays and disruptions caused by the ongoing response to the novel coronavirus worldwide health pandemic.
Ohio GovernmentDaily Standard

Chickasaw could be getting first income tax

CHICKASAW - A possible village income tax was among the many issues discussed by Chickasaw village council members during their meeting Wednesday night. Mayor Ben Kramer initiated the income tax discussion, noting the village is considering a $510,000 interest-free loan as part of a $2.1 million street renovation and infrastructure project. He said the loan would require a $17,000 annual payment for 30 years and there has been no discussion of how the money would be secured.
Income TaxFrontiersman

State income tax in our future

Alaskans have enjoyed paying no state income tax for more than 40 years but that is likely to change in the not too distant future. We did away with the personal income tax in 1980 and it has been a good 40 years. The time is almost certainly coming, however, when we will have to take part of the cost of our state government out of our own pockets once again.