MLS

United Soccer League investigating allegations of racial abuse at Loudoun United’s home opener

By Washington Post
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe alleged incident occurred during Loudoun United’s home opener at Segra Field. Loudoun United and Red Bulls II are developmental teams owned by MLS organizations, D.C. United and the New York Red Bulls, respectively. After the game, Red Bulls II captain Mandela Egbo posted on Twitter, writing that “one of...

MLSThe Mane Land

Orlando City vs. D.C. United: Final Score 1-0 as Lions get Road Win on Mauricio Pereyra’s Goal

Mauricio Pereyra’s goal just seven minutes into the match propelled Orlando City to a 1-0 win over D.C. United at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. The Lions (2-0-3, 9 points) are unbeaten in five matches to start the season, which is the team’s best run since joining MLS. It was also just the team’s second road win over D.C. United (2-4-0, 6 points) and first at Audi Field.
SoccerBBC

Women's Super League highlights: Manchester United 2-0 Everton

Watch highlights as Manchester United finish their league season with a comfortable 2-0 win against Everton at Leigh Sports Village. Watch WSL highlights on the Women's Football Show on Sunday, 9 May at 23:40 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. MATCH REPORT: Man Utd 2-0...
SoccerMartha's Vineyard Times

MV United soccer roundup

The Martha’s Vineyard United youth soccer teams entered the fourth weekend of spring travel team play in the South Coast Soccer League, with five of the nine local teams in action at Veterans Park. Saturday afternoon, the Under-13 Girls played to a 0-0 tie with Berkley Athletic to remain unbeaten...
MLSchatsports.com

D.C. United signs Loudoun United midfielder Drew Skundrich to MLS deal

D.C. United today announced that midfielder Drew Skundrich, who signed with the club’s USL affiliate Loudoun United this winter, has been signed to an MLS deal. Skundrich, 25, has signed a one-year deal with options for 2022 and 2023. In a team press release, United president of soccer operations and...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

United secure Champions League qualification

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side came from behind to beat Aston Villa away from home on Sunday afternoon with goals from Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani. Everton's win, through a Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal, a couple of hours later, means that United are assured of a top-four finish in this season's Premier League.
Premier Leagueworldsoccer.com

World Soccer Gossip: Manchester United Special

Here’s your daily round-up of transfer gossip from World Soccer. One of the most well-known players who could be on the move in a few months is Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane. According to The Sun, Manchester United’s owners are ready to sanction a £90 million bid for the 27-year-old striker as they attempt to quell the recent fan unrest. The Red Devils had their game against Liverpool postponed due to protests on Sunday, so they’ll be hoping that a successful transfer window might help get the fans onside.
MLSMinneapolis Star Tribune

0-4 start drops Minnesota United into Major League Soccer basement

Now 0-4 with last season a fleeting memory after Saturday's 3-2 loss at Colorado, Minnesota United is chasing history, just not the kind it seeks. Only two teams since MLS's shootout era ended in 2000 have reached the playoffs after it lost its first four games — and both of them came in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when New York City FC started 0-4 and expansion Inter Miami CF started 0-5.
Premier LeagueFOX Sports

FC United: The renegade soccer club that predicted chaos

On May 26, 1999, perhaps the greatest and certainly the most dramatic on-field moment in Manchester United’s long and illustrious history took place. With just a few precious seconds left in the Champions League final at Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium, United and Bayern Munich were tied 1-1. Then, suddenly, David Beckham swung in a corner kick from the left, Teddy Sheringham nodded it goalward, and substitute Ole Gunnar Solskjaer jabbed out a foot to send the ball crashing into the roof of the net for one of soccer’s most spectacular game-winners ever.
Mississippi Sportshailstate.com

Echegini Named United Soccer Coaches All-Region

KANSAS CITY – Mississippi State soccer forward Onyi Echegini was named to the United Soccer Coaches Association's Third Team All-Southeast Region, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon. With her selection to the All-Region team, Echegini is now eligible to become USC All-American in the next round of voting. The sophomore from...
Soccerchatsports.com

Orlando City at D.C. United: Player Grades and Man of the Match

A goal in the seventh minute by Mauricio Pereyra secured three points away from home for Orlando City in a 1-0 win over D.C. United. It was a strong defensive effort as the team achieved its third clean sheet in the first five games of 2021. Let’s take a look...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Oli McBurnie: Sheffield United investigating alleged street altercation

Sheffield United have confirmed they have initiated an investigation surrounding striker Oli McBurnie, after a video claimed to show him in an altercation.Circulating on social media, the video post - blurry at the start - appears to show a male confronting a group of individuals, with the one holding the phone which was recording the incident the initial target.The phone is dropped, before the man stamps on it and then turns his attention to an unknown person, seemingly pushing and possibly kicking them.A short statement from the Blades read: “Officials at Sheffield United are aware of the video circulating on...
Premier Leaguesportschatplace.com

Aston Villa vs. Manchester United 5/9/21 Premier League Soccer Pick, Odds, and Prediction

Over 2.5 (-125), Under 2.5 (+100) Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. Aston Villa is welcoming Manchester United to Villa Park in round 35 in the English Premier League. Aston Villa is really struggling without their captain Jack Grealish, but they were able to win their last game to end a 3-game streak without one. It was a game against Everton on the road, and Villa has had 53% of ball possession in that match, 5 shots on goal, 6 corner kicks, 4 big chances created, and a solid 82% of the correct passes. After getting ahead in the 13th minute, Villa has conceded a goal just 6 minutes later. In the second half, Villa was the better team, and they have scored a winning goal in the 80th minute. The final score of this match was 1-2 in favor of Aston Villa. With 48 points, 48 scored goals, and 38 conceded goals, Aston Villa is now in 11th place, but unfortunately for them, we won’t be seeing Villa in Europe next season. Watkins is having a great season, and he has earned a call to the national team with his 13 scored goals this season, while El Ghazi added 8 goals. Grealish has added 10 assists, but he is injured alongside Trezeguet and Sanson. Since Aston Villa can’t get relegated, and they can’t really get much higher in the standings, their season is practically over, and it was a good one.
MLSWashington Post

Orlando City slows things down, frustrates D.C. United and its coach

D.C. United’s comeback efforts Sunday night stretched from almost the start of the MLS match to the chaotic finish at Audi Field. In between, there was nothing but frustration as Orlando City expertly wasted time and United’s efforts to land a late equalizer fizzled in a 1-0 defeat before a crowd of 5,280.
MLSE Pluribus Loonum

Photo Gallery: Minnesota United vs FC Dallas

Minnesota United continues to bounce back from their worst MLS start on record. Another 3 points have them climbing further out from the bottom of the table. The game went on well into stoppage time before the deadlock was broken by Robin Lod. Have a look back from the perspective of our photographers with this gallery.