United Soccer League investigating allegations of racial abuse at Loudoun United’s home opener

Over 2.5 (-125), Under 2.5 (+100) Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. Aston Villa is welcoming Manchester United to Villa Park in round 35 in the English Premier League. Aston Villa is really struggling without their captain Jack Grealish, but they were able to win their last game to end a 3-game streak without one. It was a game against Everton on the road, and Villa has had 53% of ball possession in that match, 5 shots on goal, 6 corner kicks, 4 big chances created, and a solid 82% of the correct passes. After getting ahead in the 13th minute, Villa has conceded a goal just 6 minutes later. In the second half, Villa was the better team, and they have scored a winning goal in the 80th minute. The final score of this match was 1-2 in favor of Aston Villa. With 48 points, 48 scored goals, and 38 conceded goals, Aston Villa is now in 11th place, but unfortunately for them, we won’t be seeing Villa in Europe next season. Watkins is having a great season, and he has earned a call to the national team with his 13 scored goals this season, while El Ghazi added 8 goals. Grealish has added 10 assists, but he is injured alongside Trezeguet and Sanson. Since Aston Villa can’t get relegated, and they can’t really get much higher in the standings, their season is practically over, and it was a good one.