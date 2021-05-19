newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho Government

'The status quo has got to go': McGeachin enters governor race

By BRENNEN KAUFFMAN Post Register
tribuneledgernews.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has officially launched her campaign for governor. McGeachin announced her entry into the race for the 2022 Republican gubernatorial nomination Wednesday morning during an event at the Downtown Event Center in her hometown of Idaho Falls. During her initial campaign speech, McGeachin touted her conservative track record and pitched herself as an advocate for citizens who have felt unrepresented in the state government.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
State
Nevada State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Republicans#Status Quo#Republican Party Politics#Republican Politics#State Politics#Idahoans#Xtreme Manufacturing#Idaho Press#Skyline High School#The Celt Pub Grill#The Idaho State Capitol#Janiceforidaho Com#Coeur D Alene#Governor#Campaign#Liberal Indoctrination#Federal Funding#Leadership#State History
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Idaho GovernmentPost Register

Opinion: And the winners are ...

Carrie: This has been the longest legislative session in Idaho history. Jerry: No wonder we have so much material for our annual F.L.U.B. and B.I.L.E. awards. Carrie: “B.I.L.E.” stands for “bad Idaho legislative effort,” the worst legislating of the session. Jerry: And “F.L.U.B.” is “foolish legislator utterance or blunder,” for...
Idaho GovernmentPosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Freedoms Lost in Covid Idaho

For the first time in over a year, which seems like years, I walked into several places around the Treasure Valley and felt naked. Idaho is in Stage 4, and most businesses have dropped the mandatory mask requirements to enter their establishments. We enter the upcoming Summer season with optimism about returning events replacing last year's pessimism over lost concerts, sporting events, and anything that draws a crowd.
Idaho Governmentupr.org

'Unintended Consequences' Of Ending Pandemic Unemployment In Idaho

Gov. Brad Little announced last week he will pull Idaho out of the federal unemployment programs that have provided enhanced benefits to people who lost jobs during the pandemic. Little said employers are struggling to find workers because some are making more money on unemployment, citing a federal program that...
Idaho Governmenteastidahonews.com

Bonneville School District to seek multimillion dollar levy renewals Tuesday

IDAHO FALLS — The largest school levy request on Idaho ballots this election cycle will be a rerun in two respects. On Tuesday, Bonneville Joint School District 93 will ask voters for the same amount per year that its two expiring levies provide. A two-year $5.8 million supplemental levy ($11.6 million in total) and a 10-year $2.8 million plant facilities levy ($28 million total) are both on their way out in 2020.
Idaho GovernmentIdaho State Journal

Idaho won't disclose vaccination rates in long-term care facilities

In late March, Matt Johnson's company took out a newspaper advertisement. "Not every retirement community in our area can say that nearly 100% of their staff and residents chose to be vaccinated, but Lincoln Court can." Then, a leading assisted living facility regulator praised him for doing what seemed impossible.
Idaho Governmentkidnewsradio.com

Idaho Falls School District removes mask mandate

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls School District 91 Board of Trustees has retired its COVID-19 operational plan and dropped its mask mandate for school classes. The board met in a special meeting Monday to discuss the actions after the CDC issued new recommendations last week. They said...
Idaho GovernmentPosted by
Idaho News 6

The price of Idaho’s vaccine hesitancy

The state recently turned down 75% of its weekly COVID-19 vaccine allotment because of crashing demand — and it already owned one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. Just over one-third of Idahoans have started the vaccination process despite widespread availability.
Idaho GovernmentPost Register

Opinion: D93 is extorting voters for money

On May 18, District 93 voters face a choice — vote yes or else. This is political extortion at its finest. Did you know the district is getting two additional rounds of COVID-19 money? According to the superintendent, quoted in this newspaper, this money can be used to back-fill the funding of the very programs they are threatening to cut. But no, they want to continue to tax and spend, and if taxpayers don’t cough up the money, students will pay the price.
Idaho GovernmentKenosha News.com

44 Idaho police officers disciplined for misconduct in 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In 2020, 44 Idaho police officers had their law enforcement certifications revoked because of misconduct, law enforcement records show. One was a sheriff who raped a minor, the Idaho Statesman reported based on records provided by Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training. Another was an officer who stole money from clients of his business.