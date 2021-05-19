'The status quo has got to go': McGeachin enters governor race
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has officially launched her campaign for governor. McGeachin announced her entry into the race for the 2022 Republican gubernatorial nomination Wednesday morning during an event at the Downtown Event Center in her hometown of Idaho Falls. During her initial campaign speech, McGeachin touted her conservative track record and pitched herself as an advocate for citizens who have felt unrepresented in the state government.www.tribuneledgernews.com