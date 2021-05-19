'The status quo has got to go': McGeachin enters governor race

On May 18, District 93 voters face a choice — vote yes or else. This is political extortion at its finest. Did you know the district is getting two additional rounds of COVID-19 money? According to the superintendent, quoted in this newspaper, this money can be used to back-fill the funding of the very programs they are threatening to cut. But no, they want to continue to tax and spend, and if taxpayers don’t cough up the money, students will pay the price.