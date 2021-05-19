Apex Legends Global Series Championship Prize Pool Will Have Crowd Funding

Season 9 is finally live in Apex Legends, going strong, however the game’s server status is far from doing ok. From the moment the new season kicked in, there are thousands of players complaining they are not able to log into the game, or keep having errors during the matchmaking process and more. While the team has been fairly active for the past 24 hours to keep the service as stable as possible, hiccups still occur and the Apex Legend’s server is still struggling. Below, you will find how to check the server status for yourself, and clarify if there is something wrong or not from your end.