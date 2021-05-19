42 percent of world's protected areas were added in last decade: UN report

Register: https://wri.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7V1C-fRiT0SrhNGJC3g0dw. WASHINGTON (May 10, 2021) – This year, we’ve read a lot about the benefits (and challenges) of planting trees and restoring ecosystems like forests. And that means that more and more people are asking important questions about regenerating land, especially as the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration starts on World Environment Day (June 5). What does it really mean to restore an ecosystem, and what does it take? What are the benefits for people, biodiversity, and the climate? What makes a project succeed (or fail)? Who are the entrepreneurs, project leaders, and governments that are taking it seriously? How are people proving their impact, and where are the world’s trees growing? What do people need to restore 350 million hectares by 2030?