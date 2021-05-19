42 percent of world's protected areas were added in last decade: UN report
Forty-two percent of the planet now within protected and conserved areas has been added in the last decade, according to a new report released Wednesday. The International Union for Conservation of Nature and the United Nations Environment Programme released the finding in their Protected Planet Report, which measures progress the world has made toward the ambitious goals set in 2010 at the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity.www.msn.com