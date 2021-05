Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson was pleased with victory over Sheffield United. The 2-0 win was secured via goals from Christian Benteke and Eberechi Eze. Hodgson said, "I thought the way we approached the game – front foot, trying to get at them, trying to get a lot of pressure on them as high as we possibly could early on – paid off because it's not often – in recent weeks in particular – that we've had 21 shots on goal and eight on target, and that's not counting the ones that were probably more dangerous than some of the ones on target which whizzed past the post.