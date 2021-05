The Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers meet at the Moda Center to decide many things about the Western Conference playoffs. Right now, the Blazers and the Lakers have the same record, but the franchise from Oregon holds the tiebreaker. Meanwhile, the Nuggets and the Clippers share the No.3 seed, but Denver has a better head-to-head record, which gives them an edge in this case. So, both teams need a win to keep their current positions.