newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Nicolas Pepe’s good form is no coincidence: Here’s what’s changed

By Ben Browning
101greatgoals.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNicolas Pepe has been in good form for Arsenal in the second half of the 2020-21 campaign. Two vital strikes against Crystal Palace has taken the Ivorian winger to 10 Premier League goals for the season, his first double figures return since his £72 million move from Lille in the summer of 2019. Though he has flattered to deceive for much of that time, he is beginning to show why Arsenal decided to invest such a hefty sum in him.

www.101greatgoals.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Jordan Pickford
Person
Bukayo Saka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United Fc#Fulham Fc#Everton Fc#Ivorian#Swift#Arsenal Despite Pepe#European#Eddie#Folarin#Premier League 20 21#Topscorers#Ings#Michail West Ham#Ilkay Manchester City Fc#Danny Southampton Fc#Chris Burnley Fc#Mohamed Liverpool Fc#Raheem Manchester City Fc#Kelechi Leicester City Fc#Brighton Hove Albion Fc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
World
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
MassLive.com

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Ham United: Live stream, start time, how to watch English Premier League 2021 (Sat., May 15)

The race to finish top four in the English Premier League continues on Saturday when West Ham head to the Amex Stadium for a league affair with Brighton & Hove Albion. One of several teams jockeying for a spot in the Champions League, the Hammers sit in sixth place with 58 points, and can move within three points of fourth-place Chelsea with a victory over the weekend. The Seagulls, meanwhile, are safe for another year as they remain in 17th place with all three relegation spots already secured. West Ham manager David Moyes will look to Michail Antonio and Jesse Lingard to continue their stretch of fine form, while Brighton boss Graham Potter has his own offensive duo to lean on in Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal: Defeat for the 10-man Gunners in Spain but they're still in their Europa League semi-final thanks to Nicolas Pepe's vital away goal from the penalty spot as Unai Emery beats his old club

Unai Emery was not in favour of Arsenal's decision to sign Nicolas Pepe before his £72million club record move to the Emirates. So, almost inevitably, the winger would have a big say when Emery faced his former club. It was just a penalty, and perhaps fortunately given, from which Pepe scored for Arsenal.
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Every word Arteta said on Pepe's confidence, Willock's form and Arsenal rotation for Newcastle

How does the result against Villarreal affect your preparations for Newcastle?. Obviously it’s not the result that we wanted. We managed to score an away goal which is important, but at the end of the day, in a semi-final you need to win at least one of the games. So that is in our hands now, to do it in our stadium and if we do that we have a big chance to be near the final.
Premier Leagueonlinegooner.com

Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal: Pepe penalty gives ten man Gunners hope

Nicolas Pepe's second-half spot kick gave ten-man Arsenal genuine hope of reaching the Europa League final after losing 2-1 to Villarreal, in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final. The all-important away goal came with the Gunners 2-0 down and a man down following Dani Ceballos' sending off for...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Arsenal: Nicolas Pepe shines as Mikel Arteta glooms

Arsenal headed into the biggest game of their season against Villarreal and were completely unprepared. The first half was grueling to endure as Arsenal looked lost and dreadful in every aspect of the game. The biggest mistake being to start Emile Smith Rowe as the false nine/centre-forward position, with the 20-year-old struggle to gain any grip on proceedings.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Pepe scores valuable away goal as Arsenal fall to Villarreal

Arsenal were downed 2-1 by Villarreal in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals in Spain on Thursday. The game could not have started better for Villarreal and Unai Emery, who was managing against his former club for the first time. Manu Trigueros broke the deadlock after just five...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Villarreal boss Unai Emery SLAMS the decision to award Arsenal a penalty after Bukayo Saka was tripped by Manu Trigueros... with Nicolas Pepe converting the spot-kick to give the Gunners a lifeline in Europa League semi-final

Villarreal boss Unai Emery was left furious by the decision to award Arsenal a penalty as the Gunners' found a route back into their Europa League semi-final tie. The Spanish side were leading 2-0 before Manu Trigueros was adjudged to have tripped Bukayo Saka in the box with referee Artur Dias pointing to the spot.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Nicolas Pepe hands Arsenal lifeline in first-leg defeat by Villarreal

A fortnight ago, Arsenal had been plotting to slip into Europe’s elite via the back door. But after the first 70 minutes of their Europa League semi-final first leg against Villarreal, their hopes of keeping the same company next season looked dead and buried. Goals from Manu Trigueros and Raul Albio had given Villarreal a comfortable 2-0 lead, one as deserving as it was straightforward in its acquisition. But a lifeline in the form of a 73rd-minute penalty from Nicolas Pepe has given Arsenal something to cling onto. A 2-1 defeat and an away goal was the best outcome after a...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Arsenal: Nicolas Pepe’s extraordinary mental strength

Nicolas Pepe’s time at Arsenal has been filled with more downs than ups. He came into the country two years ago with no pre-season and a monstrous price tag. It did not help matters that the club was led by the chaos of Unai Emery; confusing tactics and baffling training sessions with a manager who could not clearly articulate his instructions compounded the transition.