Nicolas Pepe’s good form is no coincidence: Here’s what’s changed
Nicolas Pepe has been in good form for Arsenal in the second half of the 2020-21 campaign. Two vital strikes against Crystal Palace has taken the Ivorian winger to 10 Premier League goals for the season, his first double figures return since his £72 million move from Lille in the summer of 2019. Though he has flattered to deceive for much of that time, he is beginning to show why Arsenal decided to invest such a hefty sum in him.www.101greatgoals.com