Nicolas Pepe’s good form is no coincidence: Here’s what’s changed

The race to finish top four in the English Premier League continues on Saturday when West Ham head to the Amex Stadium for a league affair with Brighton & Hove Albion. One of several teams jockeying for a spot in the Champions League, the Hammers sit in sixth place with 58 points, and can move within three points of fourth-place Chelsea with a victory over the weekend. The Seagulls, meanwhile, are safe for another year as they remain in 17th place with all three relegation spots already secured. West Ham manager David Moyes will look to Michail Antonio and Jesse Lingard to continue their stretch of fine form, while Brighton boss Graham Potter has his own offensive duo to lean on in Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck.