2021 PGA Championship odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from dialed-in model that called six golf majors
A distinctive characteristic of the PGA Championship compared to the other golf majors is that it invites all winners of PGA Tour events in the preceding year. It also invites select club professionals. Golfers who meet either criteria will be part of the 156-player 2021 PGA Championship field, which tees off Thursday. Outside of the recognition of being a major champion, there's also plenty at stake, including $1.98 million to the winner, 100 Official World Golf Ranking points, and lifetime eligibility to the PGA Championship.www.cbssports.com