Spending more time in green spaces may help chase way the blues

I love Spring. I love the smell in the air. I love the chill of the wind off the mountains. And, most of all, I love to watch new life coming up from the ground and the new buds on the trees and shrubs. I'm writing this the day before the big warm-up so the breeze is still pretty chilly. That's okay because I know what's right around the corner. Earlier I took my granddaughter out for a walk for the first time. We went from the house to the shop, to a walk in the windbreak, to the greenhouse and back to the house. Oh. And a side trip to visit the dogs through their fence. Before you say, "So what?" I need to tell you that the trip was about 300 yards, pretty much uphill, and my granddaughter is only 18 months old. She made it the whole way all by herself. I was impressed. Spring is a time for new and I guess that's about as new as it gets.