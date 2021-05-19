Spending more time in green spaces may help chase way the blues
They say more green can make you healthier. No, not that kind of green. Money may help your wallet’s health, but for your body, getting out in nature may be the best bet. This last year has definitely forced us to redefine our dusty concepts of “health and happiness.” Just as the besuited folks at Schwab recently proved we may be rethinking definitions of financial health, the Loseit blog recently offered up a wider view of our usual concepts of “healthy vs. unhealthy.”www.audacy.com