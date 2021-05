Remco Evenepoel's path to the Giro d'Italia has been highly unconventional, to say the least. The 21-year-old has not raced in eight and half months when he crashed during Il Lombardia and fractured his pelvis and, rather than rush his fitness to tackle a few lower-level races, he spent the spring preparing with two lengthy altitude camps. How will the formula work for the Deceuninck-Quickstep rider's first Grand Tour? "You'll have to see it on the TV," Evenepoel says.