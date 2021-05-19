Alabama Football 2021 Summer Enrollee Profile: DB Khyree Jackson

Leinweber: Long defensive end who understands how to play at extension. Eboigbe has pop behind his pads at the point of attack, standing blockers up. He uses his length on the outside or inside, long arming tackles and twisting guards after standing them up. Strong secondary leg drive displays lower body power. Flashing quick hands, he can swipe punches to stay clean. In the run game, he anchors well and sets a firm edge. His power at the point of attack allows him to reset the line of scrimmage, forcing cutbacks in the lateral run game. He stays square at extension, moving laterally. With textbook hand placement, he is best using his violent hands to disengage, pulling blockers. Eboigbe gets better as the game goes on, picking up on opponents’ tendencies and weaknesses. High effort player who is a reliable tackler. Gets his hands up to bat passes at the line.