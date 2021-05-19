Ola appoints Rakesh Bhardwaj as Group CIO

Meridian Group International, an information technology services and equipment leasing company, appointed Tim DeLisle president of Meridian IT in North America. “We are excited to have Tim take on our North American IT business. He is a proven leader that has built and led U.S. and international IT, managed services, and professional services teams focused on helping clients in their digital transformation by building robust capabilities and teams that focus on client satisfaction, growth and operational excellence,” Jeff Murray, CEO of Meridian Group International, said. “Under Tim’s leadership, he will focus on the acceleration of Meridian IT’s capability and innovation to help clients successfully adopt technologies throughout their enterprise, driving our North America strategy and helping to fulfill our global objectives.”