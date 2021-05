CHEYENNE – An 89-year-old Laramie resident died Saturday afternoon in a rollover crash west of Cheyenne, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said in a news release Monday. Donald Corely was driving westbound on Interstate 80 near mile marker 348 when he failed to negotiate a slight curve to the right. The 2005 Chevrolet Malibu exited the left side of the roadway before the driver corrected back to the right, before overcorrecting back to the left. The car left the road a second time and overturned.