Texas Sports

NHRA SpringNationals: Drivers to watch

By Richard Dean
Houston Chronicle
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDrivers to watch at this week’s Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown:. Three-time world champion got his first Top Fuel win at Houston Raceway Park. …Has made three final-round appearances in series’ first four stops of 2021, including a win in Atlanta. …Dating to last year’s October race in Baytown, has advanced to semis or beyond in each of the past six races with two wins. …With a first-round win past Sunday, became sixth NHRA driver to compile 750 round wins.

