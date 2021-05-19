NHRA SpringNationals: Drivers to watch

Drivers to watch at this week’s Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown:. Three-time world champion got his first Top Fuel win at Houston Raceway Park. …Has made three final-round appearances in series’ first four stops of 2021, including a win in Atlanta. …Dating to last year’s October race in Baytown, has advanced to semis or beyond in each of the past six races with two wins. …With a first-round win past Sunday, became sixth NHRA driver to compile 750 round wins.