Vaughn Thurman, CEO and Founder of HighGear, To Highlight Key Findings of Forrester Research Study at PMBA Global Conference - May 25th
Forrester and HighGear software deployment study reveals new paradigm for addressing the shortage of developer talent. HighGear, a leading no-code workflow automation platform provider, announced their conference presentation – "Citizen Developer – The New Power Role for the Business Analyst," to be featured at the upcoming PMBA Global Conference taking place virtually, May 25 - 28, 2021.www.sfgate.com