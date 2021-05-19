newsbreak-logo
Vaughn Thurman, CEO and Founder of HighGear, To Highlight Key Findings of Forrester Research Study at PMBA Global Conference - May 25th

By PRWeb
SFGate
 5 hours ago

Forrester and HighGear software deployment study reveals new paradigm for addressing the shortage of developer talent. HighGear, a leading no-code workflow automation platform provider, announced their conference presentation – "Citizen Developer – The New Power Role for the Business Analyst," to be featured at the upcoming PMBA Global Conference taking place virtually, May 25 - 28, 2021.

