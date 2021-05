To put it into perspective, the emotional power of Contextual 2.0 can help brands strike a level of empathy with their audience. The degradation of the third-party cookie is causing seismic shifts in the advertising identity ecosystem. We have already seen the impact it has on audience-targeted campaigns, specifically on Safari browsers. And, Google has already committed to implementing similar restrictions across its Chrome browser in 2022. Understanding this, marketers are exploring solutions that provide audience scalability and efficacy in a post-cookie world.