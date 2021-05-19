She dreams of going to the moon. Now, this Tri-Cities astronaut has her 1st space mission

The first and only time my wife and I went to Bickleton, it was too late in the summer and most of the bluebirds had moved on. That's why we're gearing up for a trip to Bickleton very soon! It kind of out in the middle of nowhere and if you find driving relaxing like I do, then you're in for an enjoyable trip. It's so nice and peaceful and feels good to get away from heavy traffic. There are more bluebirds in Bickleton than there are people! The reason there are so many bluebirds is because of free rent. Years ago a Richland couple decided to put a can in a tree to help some nesting bluebirds. Then more and more people started putting up birdhouses and now you'll see them all over the place and the bluebirds love it. Folks say that if you are going to go bluebird watching, bring some binoculars as you can't get very close and they are skittish. I found an article in the Seattle Times that explains a good route to drive to for bluebird viewing. To read it click HERE. After a day of cruising around looking for bluebirds in the thousands of birdhouses that locals have put up, you can get a nice cheeseburger at the Bluebird Inn. Built in the late 1800s, it's still operational today.