Watch the first full trailer of ‘Friends’ Reunion released by HBO Max

HBO Max has released a two-minute trailer of new footage from its highly anticipated 'Friends: The Reunion' special.

It shows the original cast on a re-creation of their iconic set, playing a trivia game about the show, sitting at a table to read through a scene and sharing memories of their time on starring on the sitcom that became an institution.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer return to the show’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank.

The trailer was revealed during a WarnerMedia’s presentation to advertisers on Wednesday.

A star-studded guest list includes David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould and Kit Harington.