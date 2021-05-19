5 Most critical job roles in a software testing team

In this Quality Sense episode, our host Federico has the pleasure of interviewing Simon Prior, who has worked across the cybersecurity, retail, gaming, and airline industries. Simon is a passionate software quality leader, advocate of the importance of teaching testing at universities and co-host of the Testing Peers podcast. In this episode, Simon shares what he’s uncovered about the lack of awareness around testing in UK universities, the high expectations of managers at the time of hiring testers, and his own opinions about who to hire and what to keep in mind while doing it. Simon keeps looking for ways to promote further awareness of testing as a career path, which he does continuously through career talks and his social media channels. We invite you to listen to/read this new episode to keep learning and hearing what leaders of this industry have to say about it.