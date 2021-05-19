Doxim Announces New Customer Engagement Management Platform Release, with Innovations to Reduce Friction and Accelerate Processing

RESTON, Va., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clarabridge, Inc., a leading provider of Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions for the world's top brands, was named as a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Customer Feedback Management Platforms, Q2 2021 report. Clarabridge received the highest score of all 12 vendors in the current offering category and earned the highest possible scores in the criteria of Speech and Speech-to-Text, and Text Analytics. In addition, Clarabridge also received the highest possible scores in the Integrations, Creates a Culture of Customer-Centricity, Drives Revenue/Impacts Business and CX criteria. Clarabridge also received the highest scores possible in the Product Vision and Strategy, Execution and Delivery on Roadmap, and Partner Strategy criteria.