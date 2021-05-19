Rapper Bugzie the Don Charged by the FBI for Participating In the Capitol Insurrection and Using the Pictures for His Album Cover

A US Marine major was arrested Thursday on charges of participating in the violent January 6 assault on the Capitol by supporters of former president Donald Trump, the Justice Department said. Major Christopher Warnagiris is the first active duty military officer to be charged over the attack, in which several hundred Trump backers stormed the seat of the US legislature and shut down a session confirming Joe Biden as the winner of the November presidential election. Warnagiris, 40, was charged with assaulting or resisting law enforcement officers, obstruction of law enforcement and obstruction of justice. The Justice Department said it had video of Warnagiris "violently" pushing officers and forcing his way through the doors of the Capitol along with others.