newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rapper Bugzie the Don Charged by the FBI for Participating In the Capitol Insurrection and Using the Pictures for His Album Cover

By Ashley King
Digital Music News
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper Bugzie the Don is facing federal charges for appearing during the Capitol insurrection — and making it into an album cover. Bugzie, real name Antionne DeShaun Brodnax, chose the photo for his March album called The Capital. Despite being photographed numerous times inside the building, Brodnax contests he only did so to shoot photos and video for his music video project.

www.digitalmusicnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Schaffer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#United States Capitol#Album Cover#Fbi#House Music#Federal Prison#Court Documents#Capitol Insurrection#The Washington Post#The Capitol Buildings#House Of Congress#The Department Of Justice#Rapper Bugzie#Federal Investigators#Federal Authorities#Jail#Music Video#Disorderly Conduct#Hearing#Firearms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Pennsylvania GovernmentTimes-Leader

Former Wheeling Man Indicted In Capitol Insurrection Case

BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. — A farmer and woodworker from Bentleyville who was allegedly seen on video rummaging through documents on the Senate floor during the Jan. 6 insurrection is now accused of assaulting a police officer amid the attack on the U.S. Capitol. A federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., indicted...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
AFP

US Marine officer charged in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

A US Marine major was arrested Thursday on charges of participating in the violent January 6 assault on the Capitol by supporters of former president Donald Trump, the Justice Department said. Major Christopher Warnagiris is the first active duty military officer to be charged over the attack, in which several hundred Trump backers stormed the seat of the US legislature and shut down a session confirming Joe Biden as the winner of the November presidential election. Warnagiris, 40, was charged with assaulting or resisting law enforcement officers, obstruction of law enforcement and obstruction of justice. The Justice Department said it had video of Warnagiris "violently" pushing officers and forcing his way through the doors of the Capitol along with others.
Illinois EntertainmentPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Chicago rapper G Herbo hit with new charges of lying to FBI

Chicago rap sensation G Herbo has been hit with new federal charges alleging he lied to an FBI agent investigating whether his crew used stolen identities to make up to $1.5 million in fraudulent charges for extravagant services. The criminal information filed in federal court in Springfield, Massachusetts, charged Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, with making a false statement to ...
Kentucky Governmentnolangroupmedia.com

FBI: Kentucky man arrested on charges from US Capitol riot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man accused of participating in the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was arrested Tuesday, the FBI’s Louisville Field Office said in a statement. Eric Douglas Clark, of Louisville, was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful...
AdvocacyPosted by
Indy100

Wife accidentally outs husband as alleged Capitol rioter in FB posts

A man who allegedly took part in infamous Capitol Hill riot was busted - after his wife posted pictures of him in the building to her Facebook page. She appeared to be trying to help him by attempting to paint his participation in a more wholesome light - but her attempts to defend him backfired as it helped lead the FBI to their door.
Georgia Governmentmainstreetnews.com

Jefferson man charged in Jan. 6 insurrection

A Jefferson man faces charges for illegally being inside the U.S. Capitol Building during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Glen Mitchell Simon was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted balding or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds. Simon self-surrendered on May...
Public SafetyWRAL

Insurrection fallout: The hunt for a new US Capitol Police Chief

CNN — Four months after the attack on the US Capitol exposed massive failures of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, Capitol Hill security officials have just a few more weeks to solicit candidates for what may be one of the hardest policing jobs in America. The deadline to apply to...
Public Safetyfangirlish.com

‘FBI’ 3X14 Pictures: “Trigger Effect”

CBS has given us a look at FBI “Trigger Effect”. Now, the lovely thing about having photos to look at from an episode is that you can sometimes guess what is going to happen. Do we get all the answers? No. But, we can speculate what could be happening. Thus,...
Ohio GovernmentMorning Journal

Wellington man pleads not guilty in Capitol insurrection

A 20-year-old Wellington man facing charges in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection pleaded not guilty on May 3, according to court records. Clifford Mackrell appeared in U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. for an arraignment on May 3 via video-conference and entered not guilty pleas to six charges:
Congress & CourtsWSLS

WATCH LIVE: House holds hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

The House Oversight and Reform Committee will hold a hybrid hearing on “The Capitol Insurrection: Unexplained Delays and Unanswered Questions.”. This hearing will focus in particular on the Trump Administration’s preparations in advance of January 6 and response to the attacks. Witnesses include Christopher Miller, Former Acting Secretary, Department of...