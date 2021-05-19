Rapper Bugzie the Don Charged by the FBI for Participating In the Capitol Insurrection and Using the Pictures for His Album Cover
Rapper Bugzie the Don is facing federal charges for appearing during the Capitol insurrection — and making it into an album cover. Bugzie, real name Antionne DeShaun Brodnax, chose the photo for his March album called The Capital. Despite being photographed numerous times inside the building, Brodnax contests he only did so to shoot photos and video for his music video project.www.digitalmusicnews.com