Jim Ellis Automotive Donates New Volkswagen Atlas to Gwinnett Technical College's Automotive Technology Program
ATLANTA (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Jim Ellis Automotive Group and Volkswagen of America are honored to have donated a new Volkswagen Atlas to Gwinnett Technical College in support of the college’s Automotive Technology Program. The donation of this new vehicle means students will have a more real-world accessibility to relevant technology, training and resources to equip them with up-to-date tools and knowledge for their future automotive careers.www.sfgate.com