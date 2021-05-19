newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Jim Ellis Automotive Donates New Volkswagen Atlas to Gwinnett Technical College's Automotive Technology Program

By PRWeb
SFGate
 5 hours ago

ATLANTA (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Jim Ellis Automotive Group and Volkswagen of America are honored to have donated a new Volkswagen Atlas to Gwinnett Technical College in support of the college’s Automotive Technology Program. The donation of this new vehicle means students will have a more real-world accessibility to relevant technology, training and resources to equip them with up-to-date tools and knowledge for their future automotive careers.

www.sfgate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marietta College#Education Technology#Technology Education#Information Technology#Technical Director#Prweb#Volkswagen Of America#Otis#Jimellis Com#Commission On Colleges#Automotive Technologies#Ellis Automotive#Program Director#Technical Skills#Relevant Technology#Operations Manager#Education Programs#Corporate Training#Certificate Programs#Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Society
News Break
Cars
Related
Texas CarsTerrell Tribune

A new ‘FOCUS’ for THS automotive technology

Terrell High School career and technical education (CTE) students received a boost to their education in automotive technology last week with delivery of a 2016 Ford Focus courtesy of Platinum Ford. As students checked out the vehicle outside the automotive shop, school instructor Del Borron…
Iowa Education1380kcim.com

Templeton Resident Graduates From DMACC GM Automotive Program

Photo (l to r): DMACC General Motors Training Center Instructor Jim Marmon, Zach Spoelstra and General Motors Customer Care & Aftersales Field Service Engineer Team Leader Dan Beerends. Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) has announced Zach Spoelstra of Templeton has graduated from the General Motors Automotive Service Education Program...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Jim Ellis Automotive Group Celebrates 50 Years in Business

A look back at Atlanta's iconic automotive group's humble beginnings and commitment to their customers. Jim Ellis Automotive Group – Atlanta’s largest family-owned and operated automotive group, is proudly celebrating its 50th year in business. Over the course of 50 incredible years, Jim Ellis Automotive Group has grown to become a trusted household name in the Atlanta area and throughout Georgia.
Economyautobodynews.com

The Future of the Automotive Damage Appraisal Industry

Moderated by Peter Sheehan Jr., executive vice president of IADA, the panelists included: IADA President Anthony Serio, Katie Herzog and Dave Mosbaek of Claim Solution, ASE’s Teresa Bolton, George Arrants from the ASE Education Foundation, and Brad Fancher with Allen Adjusting, LLC. Sheehan kicked things off with the first question:...
EducationPosted by
TheStreet

Garage Gurus® Extends Deadline To Apply For 2021 Automotive Technician Scholarship Program

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Garage Gurus ®, the industry-leading training and support platform from Tenneco's DRiV group, has extended the application deadline for its 2021 Automotive Technician Scholarship Program to May 31, 2021. Additionally, the Garage Gurus are pleased to announce a partnership formed with Autel, a leader in automotive diagnostic tool manufacturing. To support the scholarship winners, Autel is committing 12 MS906TS scan tools to each of the 12 scholarship winners. This premium tool offers TPMS, maintenance services, diagnostic reports, ADAS module identifications, and FCA Secure Gateway Access.
Ohio Carscincinnatistate.edu

Automotive program gets a new car

On March 11, 2021, the Automotive Maintenance Technology (AMT) class “Engine Performance 2” was interrupted for an important and long-awaited reason– the arrival of a Volkswagen Atlas to join the AMT program’s fleet of vehicles used for technical training. AMT Program Chair Chuck Butler was happy to take delivery of...
CarsRecycling Today

Building better practices for automotive sustainability

In 2026, it is estimated that cars will have about 514 pounds of automotive aluminum content, up from 459 pounds in 2020, according to a 2020 market intelligence report by DuckerFrontier. To make sure manufacturers meet the growing demand, The University of Michigan (UM) has announced a $2 million project...
Businessconceptcarz.com

AAM and REE Automotive to Jointly Develop New Electric Propulsion System for e-Mobility

American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. (AAM) NYSE: AXL, a leading global Tier 1 automotive supplier of driveline and metal forming technologies, and REE Automotive ('REE'), a leader in e-Mobility, today announce that the companies have agreed to jointly develop an exciting new electric propulsion system for e-Mobility. REE is in the process of merging with 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp ('10X SPAC') (NASDAQ:VCVC), a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly listed company.
Educationmybuckhannon.com

Fred Eberle Technical Center prepares students for the rapidly changing world of automotive technology

The Fred Eberle Technical Center, established 1968, was the first multi-county career technical center in West Virginia. With classes for both high school and adult students, FETC provides career training to prepare you for a job after school or to help you further your career. If you are looking to gain skills and hands-on experience in your preferred field, FETC is for you. Call (304) 472-1259 to inquire about their programs, or visit their website for more information.
CarsPosted by
Forbes

The Future Of Automotive And Mobility

The automotive industry is shifting gears. Global disruption, technological advances, and changing consumer behaviors are altering the auto industry on many levels all at once. The traditional business model of designing, manufacturing, selling, servicing, and financing vehicles continues. Yet at the same time, the automotive industry is racing toward a...
Georgia Educationaugustaceo.com

Augusta Technical College Announces New Foundation Chairman

Augusta Technical College is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Randall Hatcher as the new chairman of the Augusta Technical College Foundation. A 1978 graduate of the University of Georgia, Randy has worked for MAU Workforce Solutions, a family-owned business founded by his late father, William G. Hatcher. MAU’s reach extends internationally, and it is one of the largest independently owned staffing firms in North America.
Manufacturinggeospatialworld.net

Innoviz announces new design win with leading Tier-1 automotive supplier for its autonomous shuttle program

Innoviz Technologies, a technology leader of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software, was selected by a leading Tier-1 automotive supplier as the LiDAR provider for its multi-year autonomous shuttle program. Innoviz will provide its InnovizOne solid-state LiDAR units to the company for use on its shuttles, which are expected to become operational by the end of 2022 and change the face of transportation. The shuttles are expected to achieve level 4 autonomy, enable fully automated driving and be used to transport both passengers and cargo in various geo-fenced settings. The agreement is expected to generate hundreds of millions in revenue throughout the life of the program.
Colorado Educationmilehighcre.com

Emily Griffith Technical College Announces New Construction Pathway

Emily Griffith Technical College just announced a new construction pathway, Virtual Design Construction Academy, which will launch in Fall 2022. Virtual design construction is a new, fast-growing process in the construction industry that uses advanced technology to create virtual models of buildings to improve the construction process. The school is holding a virtual open house on May 11 to share more information about the course with interested individuals.
Public HealthRecycling Today

The pandemic’s impact on automotive recycling

The topic of COVID-19’s effect on all industries has been discussed for months, and the automotive recycling industry is no exception. Sandy Blalock, executive director at the Automotive Recyclers Association, Manasses, Virginia, explains that the automotive recycling industry was in relatively good shape prior to the pandemic and, because the industry was considered essential, auto recyclers continued working for the most part throughout the pandemic.
Poets and Quants

Mr. Automotive Research Engineer

I am an Automotive Software Research and Development Engineer in one of the world’s Top Tier Automotive OEM. I Co-founded 3 successfully failed startups during my under-graduation and took an exit from 1 for a meager profit. I love traveling, photography and graphic designing. I am currently validating an idea in FinTech.
Florida Carsspacecoastdaily.com

Erdman Automotive Offering Graduating High School and College Seniors Special Celebration Program

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Erdman Automotive is offering graduating high school and college seniors an additional $1,000 in cash down assistance during the month of May. The Erdman Automotive Group, includes Mike Erdman Nissan, Mike Erdman Toyota and Mike Erdman Cadillac understand the difficulty in navigating through situations as severe as COVID-19 and the concern for preventive measures.
ComputersBusiness Insider

Keysight’s Automotive Cybersecurity Test System Selected by Eastern Michigan University’s School of Information Security & Applied Computing

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, and Eastern Michigan University’s (EMU) School of Information Security & Applied Computing, announced that EMU has selected Keysight’s Automotive Cybersecurity Penetration Test System to support the next generation of cybersecurity engineers and researchers studying at the EMU GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology.
TechnologyStreetInsider.com

Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) Announces New Design Win With Leading Tier-1 Automotive Supplier For its Autonomous Shuttle Program

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), a technology leader of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software, was selected by a leading Tier-1 automotive supplier as the LiDAR provider for its multi-year autonomous shuttle program. Innoviz will provide its InnovizOne solid-state LiDAR units to the company for use on its shuttles, which are expected to become operational by the end of 2022 and change the face of transportation. The shuttles are expected to achieve level 4 autonomy, enable fully automated driving and be used to transport both passengers and cargo in various geo-fenced settings. The agreement is expected to generate hundreds of millions in revenue throughout the life of the program.
Carsbizjournals

Guest notebook: Electric vehicles important for the state’s automotive industry

Electric Vehicles (EVs) have emerged as one of the fastest-growing technology solutions in the field of transportation. While that statement may be surprising, more than 40 different EV models can currently be purchased in the U.S., and that number is expected to more than double by 2022. Through July 2020, more than 1.5 million plug-in vehicles had been sold in the U.S., and that rate is forecast to accelerate as the federal government prioritizes EVs, more electric cars hit the market, prices continue to decrease and EV infrastructure grows.
CarsElectronicsWeekly.com

ST announces automotive GaN family

ST has announced a new family of ST Intelligent and Integrated Gallium Nitride (GaN) devices designated STi2GaN. The family combines a monolithic power stage along with drivers and protections in GaN technology as well as System-in-Package (SiP) solutions for application-specific ICs with additional processing and control circuitry. The Devices use...