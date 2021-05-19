Best Of The Mike Missanelli Show 5-19-2021

In today’s best of, Anthony opens the show with his reaction to the Flyers’ final game of the season last night. Anthony believes this is the most disappointing Flyers’ season ever and has no idea where the franchise goes from here (0:00-20:40). Cuz and Choonis bring you today’s Morning Thoughts, which includes Anthony’s new television obsession and Andrew’s wife randomly being interested in Star Wars (20:40-33:15). Anthony is curious if he’s being too strict when it comes to parenting his kids (33:15-40:04).