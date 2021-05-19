Best Of The Mike Missanelli Show 5-19-2021
Mike opens the show discussing the Sixers potential matchups in round one, and then gets into why he thinks fans running onto the field is one of the ultimate J.O. moves (00:00-14:54). Later, Sixers head Coach Doc Rivers joins to discuss his team as they prepare for round one of the playoffs (15:05-28:10). Later Jayson Stark joins to discuss the Phillies, fans running onto the field, the “unwritten rules” of baseball, and more (28:20-END).975thefanatic.com