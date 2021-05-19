newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Best Of The Mike Missanelli Show 5-19-2021

975thefanatic.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMike opens the show discussing the Sixers potential matchups in round one, and then gets into why he thinks fans running onto the field is one of the ultimate J.O. moves (00:00-14:54). Later, Sixers head Coach Doc Rivers joins to discuss his team as they prepare for round one of the playoffs (15:05-28:10). Later Jayson Stark joins to discuss the Phillies, fans running onto the field, the “unwritten rules” of baseball, and more (28:20-END).

975thefanatic.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Stark
Person
Doc Rivers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mike Missanelli#Phillies#Baseball#Unwritten#Sixers#Field#Potential Matchups#Running
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAitsgame7.com

Kawhi Leonard Problem Messing Up Clippers, Says Ty Lue

The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 118-94 on Thursday evening. Kawhi Leonard finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists in 30 minutes of action. Given that his team won its most recent outing comfortably, clearly that’s all that was required of the three-time champ. That...
NHL975thefanatic.com

The Best of The Anthony Gargano Show 5-11-2021

In today’s best of, Anthony opens the show with his reaction to the Flyers’ final game of the season last night. Anthony believes this is the most disappointing Flyers’ season ever and has no idea where the franchise goes from here (0:00-20:40). Cuz and Choonis bring you today’s Morning Thoughts, which includes Anthony’s new television obsession and Andrew’s wife randomly being interested in Star Wars (20:40-33:15). Anthony is curious if he’s being too strict when it comes to parenting his kids (33:15-40:04).
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd: Kawhi Leonard's Leadership Flaws Are Killing Clippers

Colin Cowherd: “The Clippers are AWFUL late in games. They’re TERRIBLE… It’s not that hard to figure out. THIS is the issue when Kawhi Leonard is your star. He doesn’t talk, he’s odd, he’s non-verbal… Who is second-best in the NBA in ‘Clutch Points’? The SUNS because Chris Paul talks, yells, coaches, barks, and screams… ‘Leadership’ is talking and communicating, not being a big strong guy who is talented. When Kawhi is your star, you’re bad late in games if he’s the culture-setter… Kawhi can drop a bucket, but forget him leading.” (Full Segment Above)
Baseball975thefanatic.com

The Best of Rob Maaddi 5-9-2021

After another blown save from Hector Neris last night, Rob asks who the Phillies’ closer should be going forward. Rob also explains why he wouldn’t have the career he has now if it wasn’t for his mother.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Frank Vogel on LeBron James: He's good to go

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James checks out of the game after appearing to tweak the same ankle that caused him to miss 22 of the Lakers' last 26 games. He was playing in the 4th Q even though L.A. was already all but assured the 7th seed, with Denver down 20-plus in the final minutes in POR.
NBA975thefanatic.com

The Best of Choonis and The Bro 5-16-2021

Choonis and The Bro react to the Sixers clinching the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference and want the city to enjoy this Sixers team and stop the worrying. The guys also have some strong thoughts on Aaron Nola and update you on this weekend’s news in The Weekend News Dump.
NBA975thefanatic.com

The Best of Hunter Brody 5-15-2021

If you have something to say about Ben Simmons, love him, hate him, this is the show for you! Join Brodes as he dissects Ben Simmons and the potential fate of the Sixers in the playoffs.
Oklahoma SportsPurcell Register

5 questions with Mike Gowens

Editor’s note: The Purcell Register continues its feature that asks five questions of individuals. Answering our questions this week is Mike Gowens, golf pro at the Brent Bruehl Memorial Golf Course. Q: How did you get started in golf?. A: I played golf a few times in high school then...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kobe Bryant’s Enshrinement Was Emotional and Moving

Dan Patrick was moved by Vanessa Bryant’s composure over Hall of Fame Weekend and he continues to be amazed by her grace. She was the highlight of an amazing weekend of legendary NBA stars receiving the highest honor in the game and Dan details the best parts, including a surprise endorsement of “Big Shot Bob” Robert Horry for enshrinement.
NBAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

The Sports Report: Clippers fall to the Knicks, Lakers defeat Suns

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news. Andrew Greif on the Clippers: Clippers coach Tyronn Lue’s wish list entering the regular season’s final week includes two bold-faced items: finish an injury-plagued season healthy, and earn the Western Conference’s third playoff seed. There was progress on...
Basketballprowrestlingnewshub.com

0 Jaylen Brandyn

B/R NBA Staff: Complete 2021 Play-in Tournament Predictions Bleacher Report. NBA Injury News & Starting Lineups (May 16): Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons Out, LeBron James Questionable Sunday The Action Network. on May 16, 2021 at 6:30 pm. Ten additional matches announced for AEW Dark: Elevation Figure Four Online Jon...
NBAnumberfire.com

Maxi Kleber (Achilles) out for Dallas on Sunday

Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (Achilles) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. As expected, Kleber has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against Minnesota on Sunday. J.J. Redick (right heel soreness) will remain out. The Mavericks are 6.0-point favorites over the...
NBA975thefanatic.com

Best of Tyrone Johnson 5-15-2021

Tyrone discusses the Sixers, why Embiid and Simmons are in the exact place every other iconic NBA duo was at this point, and later Rich Hoffman joins to discuss the Sixers in the playoffs.