Looking Back: Maple sugar, editorial criticisms plentiful in 1871
One hundred fifty years ago, the May 20, 1871 Charlevoix Sentinel had two interesting items, plus a sample of editor Willard Smith’s dander when it was really up. “MAPLE SUGAR---We learn from James A. Keat, Esq., Supervisor of South Arm (Township, surrounding East Jordan), that during the past sugar season, there were made in that Township, twenty-seven thousand pounds of maple sugar. Let us hear from the other Townships.” Charlevoix County’s tens of thousands of maple trees were once a veritable cornucopia of maple syrup and sugar.www.petoskeynews.com