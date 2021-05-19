newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas Entertainment

Benedictine Professor to Have Poetry Chapbook Published

By Atchison Globe
atchisonglobenow.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Julie Sellers, associate professor of World and Classical Languages and Cultures at Benedictine College, will soon have a collection of her poems published by Blue Cedar Press of Wichita, Kan. Sellers was named the 2020 Prose Writer of the Year by the Kansas Authors Club and is excited to have her poetry recognized as well. Sellers’s chapbook, Kindred Verse, was inspired by Lucy Maud Montgomery’s 1908 novel, Anne of Green Gables.

www.atchisonglobenow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Atchison, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benedictine College#Poetry#Rollins College#Classic Authors#American Authors#Associate Professor#Blue Cedar Press#Dominican#The Wyoming Lawyer#Spanish#Catholic#U S News World Report#The Wall Street Journal#First Things#The Newman Guide#Kansas Authors Club#Book#Assistant Professor#Latin American Literature#Creative Non Fiction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & LiteratureDaily Iowan

UI English professor releases second poetry collection

In the words of author Donika Kelly, the publication of her second poetry collection, The Renunciations, has been “a long time coming.”. The University of Iowa Assistant Professor of English released her collection this past Tuesday, May 4. Published through Graywolf Press, the poetry book covers heavy topics including childhood abuse and adult divorce.
Collegeslegalnews.com

Madonna University paralegal professor publishes eighth edition of textbook

Mary Meinzinger Urisko, J.D., director of Madonna University’s paralegal studies program, has published the eighth edition of the textbook titled The Paralegal Today; an introduction to law and paralegal studies. Meinzinger Urisko, of West Bloomfield, originally coauthored the textbook with Roger Miller twenty-five years ago. A much-needed resource in 1995,...
Wyoming EntertainmentJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Zimmers Gray published poetry book

It was her journey to widowhood combined with the unfathomable events of the year 2020 that inspired Barbara Wood Zimmers Gray to write a book of poems, “Sharing the Song.”. Barbara came to Jackson in 1962 with her husband at the time, Phil Zimmers. He was a young deacon at...
Maryland EntertainmentSo Md News.com

Brandywine author publishes poetry book

Nathan Jarelle recently self-published his first book, “Beyond Poetry.”. The Brandywine resident said his book is not just about making a sale, it’s “about sharing my gift to the world and establishing a relationship with my readers.”. Jarelle, who often shares his writing on social media, said he knows that...
Hawaii Societythe university of hawai'i system

English professor honored for climate poetry, environmental leadership

Activism comes in many forms and for Craig Santos Perez that form is poetry. The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa professor pens award-winning poems that express his fear and frustration from global issues such as climate change, toxic waste and human violence. In 2020, Perez, an Indigenous Chamorro published Habitat Threshold, a book filled with poetry that addresses the dark aftermath of ecological colonialism in Hawaiʻi, Guam, and the larger Pacific.
Entertainmentmonmouth.edu

Adjunct Professor Sainvilus Publishes “P.S. You’re Magic”

Patricia Sainvilus, adjunct professor in the department of Psychology, has written and published a children’s activity book, “P.S. You’re Magic.” The paperback volume, which is available through Amazon.com, is targeted to children ages three to seven, and includes activities such as tracing, writing, coloring, depicting emotions, identifying objects, reading, and reciting daily affirmations. Sainvilus was inspired to write the book as a response to losing her mother last April in the global pandemic.
Sciencesmcm.edu

Physics Professor Emeritus Katsunori Mita published in the American Journal of Physics

Schrödinger's equation is the fundamental equation of quantum mechanics. This equation is commonly regarded as a "wave equation" reflecting "wave-particle duality" that lies at the heart of quantum mechanics. In this article, Professor Emeritus of Physics Katsunori Mita presents it as a diffusion equation (or heat equation), discussing the dispersive properties of "probability density," the probability that a particle exists at a point in space at a given time.
Educationthenewshouse.com

The Overseas Professor

“It wasn’t the duration, but the uncertainty.” — Brian Brege. It’s a loud place normally, Florence. The streets are small, the sidewalks are small, the buildings are made of stone and have been for a very long time. So on a normal basis, there are traffic echoes. Florence is in a valley and generates its own noise that kind of echoes around it. One doesn’t really notice how much ambient noise there is in Tuscany until it’s just gone.
Florida, NYadirondackalmanack.com

Poetry: Painting in Morning

Annette Pisano-Higley is a Registered Nurse living in both Albany and Florida. She is a published song-lyricist and published a book of her original Adirondack poetry, with photography by her husband Walter Higley, Adirondack Echoes, available on Amazon.com. Annette’s book was inspired by their idyllic summers at the beloved family Camp on Limekiln Lake, Inlet, in the beautiful New York State Adirondack Park.
Books & Literaturethecricket.com

POETRY: Sarah Beckmann

Manchester native Sarah Beckmann’s Naiad Blood is a first collection of poems, published this month by Fishing Line Press. It’s described as a “vibrant formal intelligence at once various in its embodiments and dexterous at every turn. With near mythic urgency, these poems evoke the pulse and discipline—the adrenaline-fueled duende—of the rower’s life on water.” Wow.
Books & Literaturebthechange.com

Poetry as a Path to Deeper Engagement

Only after I finished did I realize how much I needed to read it and share a few lines with others in the Certified B Corporation community. I don’t remember when or where I bought the book, but as I reread it I understood why:. To begin. The woods. The...
Books & LiteratureINFORUM

Nelson: The pleasures of poetry

April was National Poetry Month, but don't worry if you missed it. You didn't miss much. Poetry has gone from great efforts composed of skill and training to mundane prose dressed up in staggered lines on a page and spoken in a portentous voice. Compare Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr.'s classic...
Books & LiteratureSuffolk News-Herald

A dose of poetry this time

April was National Poetry Month. It’s but proper and fitting that a dose of poetry is probably needed at this time, while we’re still dealing with COVID-19 pandemic. Like music, poetry can lift up our spirit, make us laugh or cry, stir our emotions to relax, be at peace with ourselves and our Creator. It can awaken and provoke our senses to act, to take action that benefits us, to help us be more human and humane.
Colorado LifestylePosted by
Colorado Springs, Colorado

Park Ranger Blog: Poetry in nature

April was not only Earth Month, but also National Poetry Month. The Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department recently held a Leave No Trace trainer course for the new Trails Open Space and Parks (TOPS) seasonal staff members. In celebration of these two themes, we decided to initiate the course with an activity called the Exquisite Corpse Technique.
Books & LiteratureJSTOR Daily

What Is Jazz Poetry?

Why do jazz and poetry feel so interconnected—so much so that some have even described “jazz poetry” as its own form?. It might help to start with a definition. Jazz poetry can be poetry that is strictly about jazz, or it can take its structure from the rhythms of the music. Because the definition of the form is so varied, explains musician and musicologist Hao Huang, poets as different as “Jack Kerouac and Maya Angelou have tried their hand at writing jazz poetry, often experimenting with jazz music backgrounds to their own poetry readings, with varying degrees of literary integrity and success.”
Maine Educationwiscassetnewspaper.com

CTL students win poetry awards

Four student writers from the Center for Teaching and Learning were honored by the Poetry Society of Virginia as part of the society’s international 2021 student contest. CTL students took a clean sweep of the third and fourth grade category! Josee Winston-Feder of Boothbay Harbor took first place for her poem, “Sister Brook.” Serafina Record of Boothbay placed second for her poem, “Bald Eagle.” The third place prize went to Hadley Spekke of Waldoboro for “The First Snow.” In the seventh and eighth grade category, Kestrel Linehan of Westport Island won first place for “Abecedarian For A Sunrise.”
Books & Literaturetheapeiron.co.uk

Poetry as a Purgative for Pain

Using the literary form as a means to heal. In her essay “On Being Ill,” Virginia Woolf laments the “poverty of the [English] language” when it comes to describing illness. She writes:. “English, which can express the thoughts of Hamlet and the tragedy of Lear, has no words for the...