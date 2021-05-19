Benedictine Professor to Have Poetry Chapbook Published
Dr. Julie Sellers, associate professor of World and Classical Languages and Cultures at Benedictine College, will soon have a collection of her poems published by Blue Cedar Press of Wichita, Kan. Sellers was named the 2020 Prose Writer of the Year by the Kansas Authors Club and is excited to have her poetry recognized as well. Sellers’s chapbook, Kindred Verse, was inspired by Lucy Maud Montgomery’s 1908 novel, Anne of Green Gables.www.atchisonglobenow.com