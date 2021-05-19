Benedictine Professor to Have Poetry Chapbook Published

Why do jazz and poetry feel so interconnected—so much so that some have even described “jazz poetry” as its own form?. It might help to start with a definition. Jazz poetry can be poetry that is strictly about jazz, or it can take its structure from the rhythms of the music. Because the definition of the form is so varied, explains musician and musicologist Hao Huang, poets as different as “Jack Kerouac and Maya Angelou have tried their hand at writing jazz poetry, often experimenting with jazz music backgrounds to their own poetry readings, with varying degrees of literary integrity and success.”