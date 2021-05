The livestock complex hasn’t roared into Monday’s trade after tending to last week’s wounds over the weekend. The livestock complex has been slow to start Monday morning with the market not sure where its fate lies. The lean hog market is looking to the market’s fundamentals to shine light and support that demand is still exceptional and that consumers are still yearning for more product. The cattle contracts are leery of what the corn market may do and are trading cautiously until more stability is found.