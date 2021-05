The first day of veto session, the legislature overrode five of the governor’s vetoes, making the bills law. The first was addressing income tax allowing the option to itemize and increasing standard deductions. We then overrode two vetoes for bills that protected elections and another override that lowers concealed carry age restriction to 18 and increases reciprocity with other states. The final override was a bill that has several options for customized license plates. There was a failed attempt in the Senate to override a veto limiting women’s sports to biological women. It failed by one vote.