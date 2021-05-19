Under Armour becomes latest retailer to boost hourly wage to $15

Under Armour is boosting hourly wages to better attract and keep the employees it needs to expand its online business. The sportswear retailer said it’s raising the minimum wage for all U.S. employees to $15 an hour starting June 6 — an increase of as much as 50% for some staff. Canadian workers will also get a bump. In total, more than 8,000 people, including almost 90% of its retail and distribution-house employees, will receive a raise, the company said in a statement.