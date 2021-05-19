newsbreak-logo
Religion

The Holy Spirit is the artist who fashions our humanity

By Terrance Klein
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOur problem with the Holy Spirit is our inability to form a proper image. That is, if one can even speak of having trouble with one of the three divine persons, who together form the Holy Trinity. Of course, that difficulty is not unique to the Holy Spirit; it is only more pronounced. God the Father is not an old man with a long, white beard, and God the Son, who once walked among us, was no doubt darker in his features than many of us imagine.

