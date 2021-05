Are These Top Copper Mining Stocks Worth Investing In Right Now?. When looking for good stocks to invest in in the stock market now, investors may want to consider copper mining stocks. Why? For starters, copper is one of, if not, the most versatile metals in the world now. Whether it is the construction, electronics, or even automobile industries, copper is a significant component. Notably, demand for the metal could continue to rise thanks to growing global green initiatives as well. According to the International Copper Association, the electric vehicle and renewable energy industries use much more copper compared to their non-green predecessors. Specifically, these industries use upwards of four to five times the copper. In turn, all this could drive interest towards copper in organizations and investors alike.