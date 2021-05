Matt Hancock says he "very much hopes" the government will not need to "row back" on the next easing of restrictions in England, due to take place on Monday. Asked by Sky's Sophy Ridge whether a reversal in England's roadmap out of lockdown was possible, Hancock said: "Our goal remains, our strategy remains to take a cautious and irreversable approach, to make sure we're looking at the data all the way through, and crucially to use the vaccine to get us out of this pandemic."