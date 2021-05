Hello Manistee! I hope you had a wonderful week and enjoyed some of the beautiful spring weather Mother Nature gave us. I have been under a cloud lately. I kind of feel like crawling back under the covers some mornings. I have really been struggling with sleep lately, so I said I would give a sleep aid a chance. It sure does put me to sleep, with no dreaming and apparently, according to my husband a lot of snoring. My dreams had been so vivid, I would ask my husband if this or that actually happened.