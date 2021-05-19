newsbreak-logo
In the region: UVa finishes 7th at NCAA men's golf regional

By The Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times
Cover picture for the articleKINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. — Sixth-seeded Virginia finished seventh out of 13 teams Wednesday at a three-day NCAA men's golf regional with a 5-over 857. The top five teams (Vanderbilt, Arkansas, San Diego State, North Carolina State and Clemson) and the top individual not on one of those five teams advanced to the NCAA national championships. UVa finished eight shots behind the two teams that tied for fourth (N.C. State and Clemson).

