In the region: UVa finishes 7th at NCAA men's golf regional

When Austin Devereux next steps on the golf course, he'll be doing something no other player in Rider University history has done. The senior will tee up in an NCAA Regional. "It's still a surreal feeling to me," Devereux said. "It's going to hit me when I get there. It's just a really cool moment. It's tough for me to explain because four years ago I would have never ... my goal has always been to come and win a MAAC championship for the team and for me to win every tournament that I can. To be in this position now, it's kind of shocking to me and a surreal moment."