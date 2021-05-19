newsbreak-logo
Aerospace & Defense

Probing questions about NASA’s space probe

Washington Post
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding the May 18 Health & Science article “NASA craft sets course for home from asteroid”:. The space probe in question (the size of an SUV, no less) was guided to a landing 178 million miles away on a rock 1,600 feet wide. My subjective feel for distance fades at 10,000, but 10,000 times 10,000 miles is less than that distance. And I could walk 1,600 feet in about six minutes.

